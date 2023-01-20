Waterloo Public Library announces upcoming events

WATERLOO — The following upcoming events are planned at the Waterloo Public Library:

Monday 6-8 p.m. – Hive Workshop: Knitting & Crocheting Drop-in for adults in the Hive Main Room. There won’t be any formal instruction or specific projects to work on, but a volunteer will be on hand to help with questions.

Monday 6:30-7 p.m. – Evening Storytime, a family event held on the fourth Monday evening of the month in the Storytime Corner.

Tuesday 5:30-7:30 p.m. – Board Game Night for teens and adults in Meeting Room AB. People can bring games or play those at the library. There is also a growing list of games for patrons to check out.

Tuesday, 6-7 p.m., Choose Your Own Adventure Read-Aloud Book Club in the conference room. Fourth and fifth graders will hear a story and then choose which path to take along the way. To register go online to

. After registration, participants will be sent more details regarding the club. The club will also meet on Jan. 31.

Wednesday, 5:30-6:30 p.m., the Altered Reality Book Club will meet at SingleSpeed Brewing, 325 Commercial St., in Waterloo to discuss the book “The Jasmine Throne” by Tasha Suri. To participate, email Sarah at ssellers@waterloopubliclibrary.org. She will send more details. A limited number of copies of the book will be available for checkout but it also may be downloaded digitally from Hoopla.com

.

Wednesday 6-7:30 p.m., Learning Spanish basics with Claudia Matos in the library conference room. During this eight-week class for adults and teenagers, Matos will teach important vocabulary, numbers, days of the week, anatomy, and more. This class is for English speakers learning Spanish, but all are welcome to attend. Registration is required.