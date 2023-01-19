Waterloo preschool registration set

WATERLOO — Pre-kindergarten registration for children living with the Waterloo Community School District will begin Feb. 2. Enrollment applications are being taken virtually at www.waterlooschools.org. Children need to be 4 on or before Sept. 15 to participate in the Waterloo Schools pre-kindergarten programs.

Parents will be able to attach the following required documentation to register their child: proof of address, copy of their current physical, immunization record, and proof of income. Parents needing additional information or assistance with the registration process may call the pre-K office at (319) 433-2660.

Waterloo Schools also offers preschool-age programs in partnership with Tri-County Head Start, Cedar Valley Catholic Schools, Immanuel Lutheran Preschool, Small World, Learn and Play, and A to Z.

For all other inquiries, contact Charletta Sudduth, Waterloo Schools pre-K administrator at (319) 433-2660 or sudduthc@waterlooschools.org.

Photos: UNI men's basketball vs. Illinois State, Jan. 18 MBBall UNI vs. Illinois St 1 MBBall UNI vs. Illinois St 2 MBBall UNI vs. Illinois St 3 MBBall UNI vs. Illinois St 4 MBBall UNI vs. Illinois St 5 MBBall UNI vs. Illinois St 6 MBBall UNI vs. Illinois St 7 MBBall UNI vs. Illinois St 8 MBBall UNI vs. Illinois St 9 MBBall UNI vs. Illinois St 10 MBBall UNI vs. Illinois St 11 MBBall UNI vs. Illinois St 12 MBBall UNI vs. Illinois St 13 MBBall UNI vs. Illinois St 14