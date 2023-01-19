Waterloo preschool registration set

WATERLOO — Pre-kindergarten registration for children living with the Waterloo Community School District will begin Feb. 2. Enrollment applications are being taken virtually at
www.waterlooschools.org. Children need to be 4 on or before Sept. 15 to participate in the Waterloo Schools pre-kindergarten programs.
Parents will be able to attach the following required documentation to register their child: proof of address, copy of their current physical, immunization record, and proof of income. Parents needing additional information or assistance with the registration process may call the pre-K office at (319) 433-2660.
Waterloo Christian junior Drew Wagner scored his 1,000th career point on Tuesday against Don Bosco. Head coach Matthew Reisetter congratulates him on his achievement afterwards.
Waterloo Schools also offers preschool-age programs in partnership with Tri-County Head Start, Cedar Valley Catholic Schools, Immanuel Lutheran Preschool, Small World, Learn and Play, and A to Z.
For all other inquiries, contact Charletta Sudduth, Waterloo Schools pre-K administrator at (319) 433-2660 or
sudduthc@waterlooschools.org.
Photos: UNI men's basketball vs. Illinois State, Jan. 18
MBBall UNI vs. Illinois St 1
Northern Iowa's James Betz lines up for a three-point shot against Illinois State on Wednesday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
MBBall UNI vs. Illinois St 2
Northern Iowa's Bowen Born drives between Illinois State defenders on Wednesday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
MBBall UNI vs. Illinois St 3
Northern Iowa's Bowen Born drives to the basket as Illinois State's Luke Kasubke defends on Wednesday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
MBBall UNI vs. Illinois St 4
Northern Iowa's Landon Wolf drives down the baseline against Illinois State on Wednesday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
MBBall UNI vs. Illinois St 5
Northern Iowa's Landon Wolf lines up for a three-point shot against Illinois State on Wednesday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
MBBall UNI vs. Illinois St 6
Northern Iowa's Bowen Born drives between Illinois State defenders on Wednesday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
MBBall UNI vs. Illinois St 7
Northern Iowa's Tytan Anderson takes a shot from the lanes as Illinois State's Darius Burford defends on Wednesday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
MBBall UNI vs. Illinois St 8
Northern Iowa's Tytan Anderson grabs a rebound against Illinois State on Wednesday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
MBBall UNI vs. Illinois St 9
Northern Iowa's Trey Campbell lines up for a three-point shot against Illinois State on Wednesday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
MBBall UNI vs. Illinois St 10
Northern Iowa's Cole Henry backs his way towards the basket as Illinois State's Kendall Lewis defends on Wednesday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
MBBall UNI vs. Illinois St 11
Northern Iowa's Trey Campbell lines up for a three-point shot against Illinois State on Wednesday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
MBBall UNI vs. Illinois St 12
Northern Iowa's Cole Henry makes a pass behind the back of Illinois State defender Malachi Poindexter on Wednesday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
MBBall UNI vs. Illinois St 13
Northern Iowa's Chase Courbat and teammates celebrates after a three pointer against Illinois State on Wednesday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
MBBall UNI vs. Illinois St 14
Northern Iowa's Bowen Born drives the ball past Illinois State's Luke Kasubke on Wednesday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
