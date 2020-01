Waterloo pre-kindergarten registration set

WATERLOO — Pre-Kindergarten-age programs are being offered through the Waterloo Community Schools in partnership with Tri-County Head Start, Cedar Valley Catholic Schools, Immanuel Lutheran Preschool, Community United Child Care, Learn & Play and A to Z day care centers.

Pre-Kindergarten registration for Waterloo students will begin Feb. 3 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Enrollment applications are being taken at Waterloo Schools Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St. Children need to be 4 on or before Sept. 15 to participate in the Waterloo Community Schools Pre-Kindergarten programs.

Parents need to provide the following documentation to register their child: proof of address, copy of medical insurance card, copy of their current physical, child’s immunization record, proof of child’s age and proof of income. Parents are encouraged to bring a copy of their child’s dental records but this is not required for registration. A copier is available if you cannot provide copies of the documentation requested.

For enrollment, call (319) 235-0383 or contact Dr. Charletta Sudduth, Waterloo Community Schools Early Childhood Consultant at (319) 433-2660, sudduthc@waterlooschools.org.

Photos: A girl, a guy and a dog on an epic bike adventure.