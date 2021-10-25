Waterloo native, now Nigerian international school principal, at UNI seeking recruits to teach in Africa

CEDAR FALLS — A longtime Iowa educator who now leads an international school in Nigeria is seeking teacher recruits from his home state.

Gregg Shoultz, who grew up in Waterloo, became principal of the American International School of Abuja in August. He and colleague Greg Hughes, who has led international schools in Africa since 2000 and is also an administrator at the Abuja school, will be at the University of Northern Iowa on Wednesday to talk with education majors about completing their student teaching in Africa. They are visiting the University of Iowa this week, as well.

Previously, Shoultz spent 21 years as an administrator with Iowa City Community Schools, including time as principal of West High School. Last year, he was director of online learning as Iowa City Schools responded to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the 1983 graduate of Waterloo’s West High School missed in-person learning and began thinking about working in another country.

“My wife and I did a couple stints overseas early in our careers in the ‘90s,” he said, before coming to Iowa City. After he began heading virtual learning in the district, “there wasn’t really an opportunity to go back to the building, and so I looked to overseas.”

He recalled a difference when teaching in another country.

“In the 20 years I’ve been here in Iowa, I’ve just noted it’s become harder to be a public school teacher,” he said, with discipline concerns growing. His school, which is associated with the U.S. Embassy in the capital of Nigeria, is smaller than the Iowa schools he worked for. It includes children of embassy staff for the U.S. and other countries as well as local Nigerian students, with about a third of the enrollment in each category.

“It’s kind of refreshing to go to an international school. Discipline is not front and center,” said Shoultz. Instead, he added, teachers can focus more on prepping the lessons for their classes.

American international schools use common core standards and offer Advanced Placement classes, allowing the possibility for their students to attend a U.S. university after high school.

“Because we have housing on campus, we’d like to see some student teachers come out and get a nice international experience,” he explained, noting they would work in the school for a semester.

“UNI does have an overseas student teaching program. They really haven’t used Africa before,” said Shoultz. “We’re set up for it, we’d really like to open this up.”

In addition, he and Hughes are planning to meet with current teachers who are interested in learning about careers in Africa. Teachers would make a two-year commitment to a school if they choose an assignment. Currently, there are two teachers on the staff of his school who are UNI graduates.

“We don’t have too many openings for next year,” said Shoultz, at his school. “So, mostly we’re thinking longer term. We want people to not be afraid to apply.”

He said many people who teach overseas want to go to Europe.

“When you’re talking about an English speaking country like Nigeria, it’s another option,” said Shoultz. “It’s just expanding people’s idea of what international teaching can look like.”

Current teachers or education students who want to set up a meeting to learn more can contact Shoultz or Hughes. Shoultz can be reached at (319) 435-1660 or gregg.shoultz@aisabuja.com. Hughes can be reached at +234 (708) 038-5602 or greg.hughes@aisabuja.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.