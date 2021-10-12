Waterloo native and former NFL player keynote speaker for UNI's Harvest Conference Thursday

CEDAR FALLS — Waterloo native and former National Football League player J.J. Moses will be the keynote speaker Thursday for the University of Northern Iowa’s Harvest Conference during an evening session open to the public.

The conference being put on by UNI’s diversity, inclusion and social justice programs has a daytime component aimed at multicultural and underserved students which features keynote speaker Kimbertly Jones and seven breakout sessions.

Moses, who is a motivational speaker and works with former NFL players as a mentor, will speak on campus from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Gallagher-Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St. Doors open at 6 p.m. The event is free.

Moses will talk with attendees about finding success in their lives and careers by approaching challenges with a mindset that builds resiliency.

“The main purpose is to encourage and motivate others to win in life,” he explained in a phone interview. A winning mindset “will cause people to be successful and (allow) things to go in their favor.”

Moses plans to provide strategies that can help people navigate the difficulties they may face.

“Pretty much my journey from Waterloo, it wasn’t just a perfect road to get to the National Football League. We all can relate to going through adversity and challenges,” he said.

Moses, a 1997 East High School graduate, was a wide receiver and return specialist on the Iowa State University football team. He spent four years in the NFL as a kick and punt returner with the Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans and the Arizona Cardinals.

Following his football career, “I was working on the community side with the Houston Texans for nearly 10 seasons,” he said. “I connected with fans and also companies” that did business with the franchise. He was promoted to director of player engagement with the team, but was let go after two years when new leadership came in.

He had already been recognized by the NFL “as the number one program” for player engagement in the whole league. Subsequently, he said the NFL gave him a new role to “work with former players that reside within the state of Texas. My purpose is to really just guide these guys and be a mentor.”

He hopes to provide inspiration for attendees who attend his session on Thursday.

“Challenges can sometimes make us all feel like there’s no way out, or things can look uncertain,” said Moses. “It can also cause you to doubt yourself.”

But faith, positivity and being prepared to win can make a difference. Moses believes it did in his life.

“Being prepared has helped me to capitalize on those opportunities,” he said.

