DES MOINES -- Two Northeast Iowa educators had their licenses suspended for a minimum of two years for drinking and being under the influence of alcohol at school.
The Iowa Board of Educational Examiners approved the suspensions earlier this month for Luke Eggers, a former special education teacher at Lincoln Elementary School in Waterloo, and Mandie Ripley, a former paraeducator and coach at Nashua-Plainfield Junior-Senior High School in Nashua. Both were also issued a written reprimand and required to complete 15 in-person hours of the "Ethics for Educators" course offered by the Iowa State Education Association.
Complaints were received by the board about Eggers following a May 5, 2017, incident and about Ripley after a Nov. 20 incident. The law requires school districts to report any licensed employee disciplined for possessing or being under the influence of alcohol or illegal drugs during school or school events.
An investigation by the board showed several Lincoln staff and administrators suspected Eggers was drinking alcohol during school that day, which he denied. He claimed to have only been drinking the night before, the board findings said.
"Eggers was upset as he found out the prior day he had failed the coursework necessary to get his instructional strategist II certification and he believed this would prevent him from keeping his job at Lincoln," according to a board document.
A Waterloo Community Schools administrator came to talk with Eggers and eventually accompanied him to get a breath test. He registered blood alcohol concentrations of 0.219 and 0.214 in two tests. Eggers was placed on administrative leave and didn't return to work before resigning at the end of that school year.
During a hearing in May 2018, Eggers denied he had consumed any alcohol the day of the incident, but administrative law judge Laura Lockard concluded that he had.
In Ripley's case, an investigation revealed that she "brought alcohol to a junior high basketball game and consumed the alcohol while serving as an event supervisor for the game," according to a board document. A hearing was scheduled for Ripley, but she agreed to a settlement before that took place.
