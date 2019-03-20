Try 3 months for $3
Dylan Herink

Dylan Herink

WATERLOO — Hoover Middle School student Dylan Herink won a trip to Europe through AAA Travel.

Herink is one of five students from Iowa to win the trip. Hoover science teacher Kelsy Knebel suggested Herink apply. He answered essay questions and submitted a creative selfie that shows his love for travel.

The trip begins next week and includes round-trip airfare to Amsterdam, travel insurance, passport fees and a seven-night river cruise that includes all meals and excursions through the Netherlands and Belgium. Herink plans to tour Anne Frank's house, schools and tulip gardens.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments