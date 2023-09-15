WATERLOO — About 1,000 fourth-grade students from Waterloo public and private schools will take to the streets for the 24th Mayor’s Annual Fun Run sponsored by the Waterloo Kiwanis Club.

The run is scheduled at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday at the RiverLoop Expo Plaza in downtown Waterloo. The Fun Run stresses the importance of students being active and developing lifelong health and fitness habits.

Before the run there will be a short program by KWWL’s Ron Steele, who will serve as the master of ceremonies, and Mayor Quentin Hart will kickoff the event. State Rep. Timi Brown-Powers will be the event’s speaker and will emphasize the importance of healthy living.

The run begins at the corner of Fourth and Commercial streets, continuing on Fourth Street across the river to Mulberry Street, turning on Mulberry Street, then turning on Fifth Street back over the river and turning on Jefferson Street back to the RiverLoop Expo Plaza.

Main Street Waterloo volunteers, Waterloo Kiwanis members and the Waterloo Police Department will be placed along the route to ensure the safety of all runners. All students will receive a T-shirt that says “I Ran with the Mayor.” “Kids of Character” will be recognized from each school.

Following the run, students will eat a sack lunch at the RiverLoop Expo Plaza. At approximately 11:45 a.m., students will board buses and spend an afternoon learning about healthy activities and venues offered in the Cedar Valley.

