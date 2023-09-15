COURIER STAFF
WATERLOO — About 1,000 fourth-grade students from Waterloo public and private schools will take to the streets for the 24th Mayor’s Annual Fun Run sponsored by the Waterloo Kiwanis Club.
The run is scheduled at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday at the RiverLoop Expo Plaza in downtown Waterloo. The Fun Run stresses the importance of students being active and developing lifelong health and fitness habits.
Before the run there will be a short program by KWWL’s Ron Steele, who will serve as the master of ceremonies, and Mayor Quentin Hart will kickoff the event. State Rep. Timi Brown-Powers will be the event’s speaker and will emphasize the importance of healthy living.
The run begins at the corner of Fourth and Commercial streets, continuing on Fourth Street across the river to Mulberry Street, turning on Mulberry Street, then turning on Fifth Street back over the river and turning on Jefferson Street back to the RiverLoop Expo Plaza.
Main Street Waterloo volunteers, Waterloo Kiwanis members and the Waterloo Police Department will be placed along the route to ensure the safety of all runners. All students will receive a T-shirt that says “I Ran with the Mayor.” “Kids of Character” will be recognized from each school.
Following the run, students will eat a sack lunch at the RiverLoop Expo Plaza. At approximately 11:45 a.m., students will board buses and spend an afternoon learning about healthy activities and venues offered in the Cedar Valley.
States with the most physically active teens
States With the Most Physically Active Teens
Photo Credit:
Rawpixel.com / Shutterstock
Regular exercise is critical to young people’s physical and mental health. The CDC
recommends that children aged six to 17 should participate in moderate-to-vigorous physical activity for at least 60 minutes per day. This level of activity is correlated with not only greater fitness and lower risk of obesity but also better academic performance and lower incidence of depression and anxiety.
But despite the evidence of exercise’s benefits for teenagers, only around a quarter of teens today are meeting recommended levels of physical activity. The rise of social networks, video games, smartphones and other technology in recent years have led to
more leisure time being spent on sedentary activities. One recent study found that a typical U.S. teenager today gets approximately as much physical activity as the average 60-year-old.
Worryingly, teens’ physical activity levels are trending downward over time. In 2011, nearly half of teens reported exercising at least five days per week, and nearly three in 10 exercised every day. But over the last decade, the share of teenagers exercising five days per week declined to 44.1%, and the share exercising every day declined to 23.2%. Meanwhile, the percentage of teens who reported not exercising at all rose from 13.8% to 17.0% over the same span.
Shutterstock
Rates of physical activity among teens are declining
There are some differences among teenagers in their levels of activity. One of the factors that correlates to teens’ activity levels is age. Whether it’s that school becomes more advanced, social activities become more important, or part-time jobs cut into their free time, older teens naturally have less time available for exercise and physical activity. As a result, the percentage of teens who report physical activity declines with each subsequent year in high school.
Another distinct difference is gender. Across all ages, male teenagers tend to report higher levels of activity than female teenagers do. This is likely attributable to
different societal expectations and attitudes around physical activity between the genders. And as a result, girls may have less access to (and may not be encouraged into) sports or other physical activities.
Physical activity varies by gender _ declines with age
Physical activity among teens also differs by geography, with young people in some states reporting higher levels of physical activity than others. Many of the leading states are located in the central U.S., including locations like South Dakota, Oklahoma, and Nebraska. One reason is that in rural locations, teens tend to express a
preference for active leisure activities over passive or sedentary ones. This also helps promote higher-than-average participation in team sports found in many of the states with more physically active teens.
The data used in this analysis is from the CDC’s
Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance System (YRBSS). To determine the states with the most physically active teens, researchers at HotDog.com calculated the percentage of high school students that were physically active at least 60 minutes every day. In the event of a tie, states were then ranked by the percentage of high school students that were physically active at least 60 minutes on five or more days per week. Researchers also included the percentage of teens that participated on at least one sports team. Only states with available data from the YRBSS were included.
Here are the states with the most physically active teens.
15. Ohio
Photo Credit: Agnieszka Gaul / Shutterstock
Share of teens who exercise 7 days/week: 23.5% Share of teens who exercise 5+ days/week: 43.1% Share of teens who don’t exercise: 20.5% Share of teens who play on a sports team: 57.1%
Shutterstock
14. Georgia
Photo Credit: f11photo / Shutterstock
Share of teens who exercise 7 days/week: 24.0% Share of teens who exercise 5+ days/week: 42.5% Share of teens who don’t exercise: 20.0% Share of teens who play on a sports team: 48.5%
Shutterstock
13. North Dakota
Photo Credit: Jacob Boomsma / Shutterstock
Share of teens who exercise 7 days/week: 25.2% Share of teens who exercise 5+ days/week: 49.0% Share of teens who don’t exercise: 14.3% Share of teens who play on a sports team: N/A
Shutterstock
12. Missouri
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Share of teens who exercise 7 days/week: 25.3% Share of teens who exercise 5+ days/week: 48.0% Share of teens who don’t exercise: 13.5% Share of teens who play on a sports team: N/A
Shutterstock
11. Montana
Photo Credit: Mihai_Andritoiu / Shutterstock
Share of teens who exercise 7 days/week: 25.3% Share of teens who exercise 5+ days/week: 51.0% Share of teens who don’t exercise: 12.0% Share of teens who play on a sports team: 60.8%
Shutterstock
10. Pennsylvania
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Share of teens who exercise 7 days/week: 25.4% Share of teens who exercise 5+ days/week: 48.1% Share of teens who don’t exercise: 12.6% Share of teens who play on a sports team: 54.9%
Shutterstock
9. Colorado
Photo Credit: Roschetzky Photography / Shutterstock
Share of teens who exercise 7 days/week: 25.4% Share of teens who exercise 5+ days/week: 48.2% Share of teens who don’t exercise: 13.2% Share of teens who play on a sports team: 61.4%
Shutterstock
8. Iowa
Photo Credit: Jacob Boomsma / Shutterstock
Share of teens who exercise 7 days/week: 25.7% Share of teens who exercise 5+ days/week: 48.4% Share of teens who don’t exercise: 13.3% Share of teens who play on a sports team: 61.4%
Shutterstock
7. Illinois
Photo Credit: Felix Mizioznikov / Shutterstock
Share of teens who exercise 7 days/week: 26.0% Share of teens who exercise 5+ days/week: 51.4% Share of teens who don’t exercise: 12.3% Share of teens who play on a sports team: 59.3%
Shutterstock
6. West Virginia
Photo Credit: Steve Heap / Shutterstock
Share of teens who exercise 7 days/week: 26.3% Share of teens who exercise 5+ days/week: 46.9% Share of teens who don’t exercise: 14.7% Share of teens who play on a sports team: 51.4%
Shutterstock
5. Kansas
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Share of teens who exercise 7 days/week: 26.5% Share of teens who exercise 5+ days/week: 46.9% Share of teens who don’t exercise: 16.4% Share of teens who play on a sports team: 60.6%
Shutterstock
4. New Mexico
Photo Credit: turtix / Shutterstock
Share of teens who exercise 7 days/week: 26.8% Share of teens who exercise 5+ days/week: 46.5% Share of teens who don’t exercise: 17.2% Share of teens who play on a sports team: N/A
Shutterstock
3. Nebraska
Photo Credit: Mihai_Andritoiu / Shutterstock
Share of teens who exercise 7 days/week: 27.9% Share of teens who exercise 5+ days/week: 50.1% Share of teens who don’t exercise: 15.9% Share of teens who play on a sports team: N/A
Shutterstock
2. Oklahoma
Photo Credit: ungvar / Shutterstock
Share of teens who exercise 7 days/week: 29.2% Share of teens who exercise 5+ days/week: 49.4% Share of teens who don’t exercise: 14.8% Share of teens who play on a sports team: 55.4%
Shutterstock
1. South Dakota
Photo Credit: Jacob Boomsma / Shutterstock
Share of teens who exercise 7 days/week: 29.7% Share of teens who exercise 5+ days/week: 51.1% Share of teens who don’t exercise: 13.2% Share of teens who play on a sports team: N/A
Shutterstock
