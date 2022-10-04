Waterloo marching bands continue to make strides in performances

WATERLOO — East and West high school marching bands continue to make progress on their full field shows.

The bands took their instruments and color guards Saturday to the Bands Across the Prairie and Five Seasons marching invitationals in Cedar Rapids.

Respectively, they finished seventh and ninth out of nine schools in the Bands Across the Prairie showcase. Additionally, West placed fourth out of five 4A bands in the Five Seasons Marching Invitational.

West High School places fifth at marching band invitational Last Saturday, the band placed fifth out of six bands competing at the Linn-Mar Marching Band Festival in Marion.

‘We made improvements, and performed better at the Five Seasons show,” said West director Jason Dobbs. “The judges gave us pointers, and we had the chance to practice some more in the parking lot ahead of time.”

Specifically, about their “Return of the Samurai” show, of which about 85% was showcased, he said the students’ marching was crisper, more in uniform and with additional energy, he said.

Members also adjusted to a “steadier” tempo and added more “musical expression.”

“Return of the Samurai” is based on a fictional story inspired by the Japanese. It throws in elements like cherry blossoms and a sense of honor for the warriors.

“We are really proud of the progress our band has made this year, especially with 47% of our students being new to being involved with Marching Band (1st time marchers),” Dobbs added in an email.

Especially noteworthy were the high scores of the percussion sections and color guard. In particular, the color guard received third place out of five bands at Five Seasons.

“While we did place 9th in class 4A, I want to note that we put an amazing performance on the field on Saturday,” said East director Joelle Smith, about its “City of Light” show, in an email. “The other bands in our class have a lot more students and staff in their organizations, which does make a difference. We put our full show on the field for the first time on Friday night for our Homecoming performance, and that helped the solidity of the performance for Saturday.”

She said the competition was “always meant to be a learning experience,” and one that allowed the students to watch other groups for perspective.

Smith said the City of Light is inspired by “French classical music composers, with the most recognizable tune being the Can-Can from Orpheus’ Underworld.” It also incorporated some choreography to makes it more visually appealing.

The West and East bands have 90 and 69 members, respectively.

They’re both looking forward to future competitions, including the state marching band festival at Dubuque Senior High School on Saturday.