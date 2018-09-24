WATERLOO — The country of China was once a faraway dreamland for Cunningham fifth-grader NaSaun Ketton — and a useful, if empty, threat against his mother.
“When I was little, I always told her I was going to run away to China,” Ketton said.
Next month, he might be able to keep that promise.
Ketton, five other kids and their adult mentors were invited to Hangzhou, China, to perform with their Waterloo-based Hip Hop Literacy group at the International Young People’s Concert Group, part of the Hangzhou Citizens Leisure Festival next month.
The festival’s aim is “to express the thoughts of young people with the tools of music, art and dance for peace and solidarity around the world,” according to the group’s application.
If they raise the funds in time, they’ll be performing at the festival and touring that region of China, according to Shuaib Meacham, one of Hip Hop Literacy’s co-founders.
It’s a worldwide opportunity that came about thanks to some contacts at the University of Northern Iowa who have graduate students affiliated with the festival, he said.
“One of them was looking for American performers,” Meacham said.
So they enlisted the help of Kelsey Hammer-Parks and Marc “Lyrical TMG” Nalls to produce professional video and music for the selection process — and got the call this summer that they were accepted.
On one recent summer afternoon, the kids — all boys age 10 to 13 — were in Nalls’ basement studio, listening to the beat Nalls was still tweaking and jotting down verses with pencil and paper.
“It’s an amazing opportunity for these kids — just moving forward in life and having that experience with this is going to change the course of their life,” Nalls said.
Darian Bates, a Carver Academy seventh-grader, couldn’t believe his luck. Like the other kids, he’s never been out of the country.
“I thought, if I’m ever a big rapper, yeah. But right at the age of 12? No,” Bates said.
But a trip to China isn’t a foregone conclusion. The group has raised about $12,000 of the roughly $22,000 Meacham estimates they’ll need for travel, food, lodging and expenses for the trip, and they need to do so fast — the trip is a month away.
They’re asking the community for help through a Go Fund Me, https://www.gofundme.com/send-hip-hop-literacy-to-china, to raise the additional $10,000.
“Our efforts are to pull it off,” said Lamont Muhammad, another co-founder of the group. “If not, we’re looking at other opportunities to perform.”
Just the invitation alone has inspired and motivated the kids, Muhammad said, noting an increased output and “global” focus to their writing recently.
Ketton, the fifth-grader, said he’s excited and happy at the opportunity to show off what he’s learned, and said he also wants to inspire kids from all over.
“I want to go there and make people feel like what I do is what they can do, too,” Ketton said. “You can never say no to one of your goals in life.”
