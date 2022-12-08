Waterloo Life Lab gives students life experience

CEDAR FALLS — Waterloo Community Schools’ eighth-graders got to experience college life Wednesday.

Students visited various buildings around the University of Northern Iowa campus, including the Botanical Center and the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, learning about the different majors and career paths offered.

Other district eighth-graders had the experience Tuesday and Thursday as part of the Waterloo Life Labs program, which aims to connect children with real life experiences that aren’t available within school.

“The goal is to really expose them to the idea of college, and what it might look like if they were to pursue higher education,” said Amy Hunzelman, the experiential learning coordinator with Waterloo Schools.

Even if a student chooses to not pursue a degree, Hunzelman hopes the students can learn the role a university plays in a community, from providing entertainment to medical care.

“The overall purpose of (LifeLab) is to continue those learning conversations outside of the classroom in the form of a field trip, through experiential, hands-on learning,” Hunzelman said.

Students participated in workshops where they learned about various fields: plant sciences, communicative sciences and disorders, digital media, recreational careers, sports medicine, physical therapy, technical theater and more.

It was important to UNI that the students were exposed to all sorts of careers while they were still young and gauge how interesting they felt a subject was, said Kristin Woods, the senior associate vice president for enrollment management and student success.

“Near the end of high school, the more information students have at an earlier age, the better – in terms of really being able to see all the options in front of them and make an informed decision,” Woods said.

The students were receptive, paying patient attention to their workshops. Hunzelman said they had a lot of fun, regardless of whether they were walking through a greenhouse, collecting plant cuttings and watching parrots, or making a hearing aid mold and learning how to identify communicative disorders.

Zayne Osgood, an eighth grader from Hoover Middle School, went through the communicative disorders workshop and had a lot of fun.

“You get to learn about what they do, like the ears, how you do the hearing test,” Osgood said. “They also showed us an example of a premature baby and what we should do to help (one).”

As this Life Lab field trip comes to a close, UNI STEM coordinator Marcy Seavey hopes the experience will stay with these students as they get older and approach whatever life path waits for them after high school graduation.

“Eighth grade is a perfect time. They’re gonna be asked this year to pick what classes they’re taking in high school, and they’ll be told that will have an impact on them,” Seavey said. “I hope that today can help them have some more clarity for (college), and not feel like it’s a scary place.”