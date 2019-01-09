WATERLOO — The Waterloo First Robotics teams competed at League Championship Competition in Denver, Iowa, last Saturday.
Four teams composed of Waterloo students competed, and all four are advancing to compete in the next round to be held at John Deere Financial in Johnston on Feb. 2. Twenty-two teams competed in qualification and finals rounds and were interviewed for various awards.
Three of six teams competing in the finals were comprised of Waterloo students. Only eight teams advance to compete in February.
Winning Waterloo teams are:
- FTC Team 7247 H2O Loo Bots based out of East High School; 7247 won the THINK Award and member of the Finalist Alliance-1st pick (either would have earned them a berth).
- FTC Team 5445 Trohawks located at UNI-CUE; 5445 won the CONNECT Award.
Both 7247 and 5445 are comprised of East and West High School students and coached by Dick Hurban (John Deere engineer).
- Central Middle School FTC Team 8922 SteamPunks is coached by teacher Jon Dennis; it was a member of the Winning Alliance-2nd pick.
- Hoover Middle School FTC Team 8650 Fire Breathing Rubber Duckies is coached by teacher Kelly Nelson; it was a member of the Finalist Alliance-2nd pick.
The teams are supported by Waterloo Schools, the Waterloo Schools Foundation and John Deere.
