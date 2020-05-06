Waterloo FIRST Robotics team earns Chairman's Award

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO — The Waterloo FIRST Robotics Competition Team 5837 Unity4Tech was awarded the Chairman's Award for the Iowa FRC Regional.

The Chairman's Award, based entirely on a student prepared essay submitted in February, was judged and awarded despite cancellation of the robot competition. The team was judged on what was done for students, schools and the community in promoting a better future over the last five years. They were selected from over 36 teams that submitted essays.

The Chairman’s Award is the most prestigious award at FIRST and honors the team that best represents a model for other teams to emulate and best embodies the mission of FIRST. It was created to keep the central focus of FIRST Robotics Competition on the ultimate goal of transforming the culture in ways that will inspire greater levels of respect and honor for science and technology, as well as encouraging more of today’s youth to become science and technology leaders.