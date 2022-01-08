Waterloo family displaced in Saturday morning electrical fire

WATERLOO — A family of four was displaced Saturday morning from an electrical fire at their home.
Waterloo Fire Rescue was dispatched at 8:28 a.m. to 191 W. 10th St., a single-family owner-occupied home.
"They had an electrical issue," said Battalion Chief Bill Beck, that started a fire. "It extended into an interior wall."
Firefighters turned off power to the house and cut into an interior wall to extinguish the fire. They were on the scene for about an hour.
An early morning fire damaged a home in the 5000 block of Mercedes Bend, Waterloo, on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.
Jeff Reinitz
The Red Cross was contacted to find temporary housing for the two adults and two minors living in the home.
"Our policy is we kill the power on any type of fire," said Beck. It doesn't get turned back on until a certified electrician ensures the problem is fixed. "This family will be displaced for a while, but I can't imagine for too long."
