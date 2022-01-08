 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Waterloo family displaced in Saturday morning electrical fire

WATERLOO — A family of four was displaced Saturday morning from an electrical fire at their home.

Waterloo Fire Rescue was dispatched at 8:28 a.m. to 191 W. 10th St., a single-family owner-occupied home.

5 months for $5

"They had an electrical issue," said Battalion Chief Bill Beck, that started a fire. "It extended into an interior wall."

Firefighters turned off power to the house and cut into an interior wall to extinguish the fire. They were on the scene for about an hour.

An early morning fire damaged a home in the 5000 block of Mercedes Bend, Waterloo, on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.

The Red Cross was contacted to find temporary housing for the two adults and two minors living in the home.

"Our policy is we kill the power on any type of fire," said Beck. It doesn't get turned back on until a certified electrician ensures the problem is fixed. "This family will be displaced for a while, but I can't imagine for too long."

Clip art fire
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Education Reporter

I cover local schools and higher education for The Courier, where I’ve been a reporter for the past two decades. I’m a Minnesota native and have previously worked for newspapers there and in Illinois.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Lowell open house

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News