Waterloo elementary students sort through sediment, uncover fossils as part of new lesson

WATERLOO — A group of Orange Elementary School students got a taste Monday of the clues real scientists use when they try to piece together what creatures were like 65-66 million years.

Stacey Snyder, the school’s expanded learning program teacher, gave her fourth and fifth grade students the opportunity to sift through rock sediments and discover microfossils that they later classified on their own. They started the project last week. She is also the ELP teacher at Dr. Walter Cunningham School for Excellence and is working with 30 students on the effort between the two buildings.

Their findings were mostly comprised of tiny bones, scales and teeth from the organisms alive before the dinosaurs went extinct.

“We’re using paint brushes to spread out the sediment, which is pretty much just rock, dirt and the fossils, and our job is to use these nifty tools and get up really close so we can see the fossils,” Thomas Olson, 9, said.

“This is a really fun experience because I really like dinosaurs and fossils,” he added. “This is basically what I want to do when I grow up.”

Snyder said her students combined their efforts for more than a week’s worth of the modern-day paleontologist’s work. That will help these scientists as they look for patterns and try to make sense of why certain organisms were capable of surviving the catastrophic event that led to the demise of so many at the time.

The new lesson came out of an opportunity Snyder landed with the DIG (Discoveries in Geosciences) Field School this past summer, allowing her to help researchers excavate fossils and conduct field work at Hell Creek State Park in Jordan, Montana.

Another student, Livia Sears, 10, pointed out that the lesson takes a lot of focus as sometimes the fossils “may look like bones” but “you have to look really closely to see the grains of sand” in order to realize that it’s not what it seems.

On that note, Snyder points out that the lesson teaches her students that paleontologists’ work is sometimes challenging and a bit tedious.

They meticulously sort through the sediment and have to figure out how to orient a hand lens to get the best look. At the same time, they’re referencing paper guides that help with identification and making their best guesses as to what category of fossil is in front of them.

“It’s time consuming, and sometimes you have to the start the process over again, but once you find out what the fossils are, it’s fun,” said Wren Lampman, 11.

By identifying the various characteristics of the fossils, like if it’s “pitted like the moon,” or has a “hole you can see light through,” they can determine whether they’re holding the archaic scale of a fish, the tooth of a reptile, or perhaps the shell of a turtle.

That leads to other ponderings amongst the young scholars. One student asked if frogs really have teeth and if snakes have bones.

The process has revealed a lot about the natural world for some of the students, like 9-year-old Knox Caughron. “I feel like I now understand what animals these fossils may have come from,” he exclaimed at one point.

“We’re doing a lot of science processing here, which is an amazing experience for any student to get,” said Snyder. “I like to give kids authentic work so that it gives them an idea as to what it’s like to be a paleontologist in the lab.”

Upon completion, their findings will be sent back to the Burke Museum in Seattle, Washington where paleontologists will double check the students’ work and hopefully glean information from the results of these citizen scientists.