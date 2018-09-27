WATERLOO — East High School celebrated homecoming last week.
Members of the homecoming court included, from left, front row, Nia Crowley, Josalyn Harmon, Dominiqua Watts, Brooke Meighan, Kerris Roberts and Imari Davis; and back row, Tavious Jenkins, Austin Snyder, Kerryon Brown, Griffen Bender, Tyrese Nickelson and Brody Card. Jenkins and Harmon were selected king and queen.
