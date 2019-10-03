{{featured_button_text}}
East High Homecoming

From left, front, Kennedy Johnson, Kaytlen Johnson, Araceli Aguilar, Cassie Landin, Ma'Kaiyla Johnson, Jessie McKenna; and back, Jacob Hanley, Ahkil Muhammad, Frankie Buenrostro, Dylan Reyes, Ta'Darius Sykes and Zion Dale

WATERLOO — East High School celebrated homecoming last week.

Members of the homecoming court included Araceli Aguilar, Frankie Buenrostro, Zion Dale, Jacob Hanley, Kaytlen Johnson, Kennedy Johnson, Ma’Kaiyla Johnson, Cassie Landin, Jessie McKenna, Ahkil Muhammad, Dylan Reyes and Ta’Darius Sykes.

