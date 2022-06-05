Waterloo Community Foundation announces 2022 scholarship recipients

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Community Foundation awarded $19,000 in scholarships through its 2022 scholarship program.
Scholarships are offered annually for high school seniors attending a post-secondary institution in the fall and each has its own eligibility requirements. The foundation works alongside various families and organizations to establish funds, determine eligibility requirements and select recipients. There were 18 2022 recipients who received one of seven different scholarships.
- Hy-Vee Smiles Beyond the Aisles Scholarship ($1,000): DeNay Saffold and Kalisa Weathersby, East High School; and Iqra Sarwar, West High School.
- Todd Brekke Memorial Scholarship ($1,000): Caleb Borwig, East High School.
- Liz Crowley Memorial Scholarship ($500): Anna Anderson and Vaneia Gardner, West High School.
- Youth In Action Volunteerism Scholarship ($1,000): West High School student's name withheld by request.
- Aumer Scholarship ($500, renewable): Landon Sturch, West High School.
- VGM Scholarship ($1,500): Cooper Fort, Cedar Falls High School; Evangeline Miehe, Noah Boose and Ruby Chris, West High School; Kaylee Winterscheidt, Janesville High School.
- Professional Office Services, Inc. Scholarship ($1,000): Benjamin Primus, Cold Spring, Minn.; Cara Strupp, Broomfield, Colo.; Connor Legendre, Winter Haven, Fla.; Eva Christensen, Columbus Catholic High School; Macy Dale, Lewisville, Texas.
More information about the scholarship program at the Waterloo Community Foundation can be found online at wloocommunityfoundation.org/scholarships.