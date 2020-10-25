Waterloo Christian trustees renew head of school contract

WATERLOO — Waterloo Christian School’s board of trustees approved extending the head of school contract for Ryan Hall another three years at its October meeting.

Since Hall and his family relocated from the Chicagoland area in July 2017, he has helped lead Waterloo Christian School through several transition periods, most notably its establishment as an independent Christian ministry.

When he began his tenure, the school sat at a record-low enrollment after enduring a 24-year decline in the number of students, according to a news release. Under Hall’s leadership, the school has reversed course and experienced a 50% total growth in student enrollment. The school now serves nearly 200 Cedar Valley students in its educational programs beginning with preschool and continuing through the 12th grade.

Hall’s contract was extended through June 2023.

Waterloo Christian School was recently ranked by Niche as the top-rated private school in Black Hawk County and one of the top-three Christian schools in Iowa. Although some grades are currently at capacity, prospective families interested in learning about enrollment opportunities are welcome to contact the school.

Waterloo Christian, founded in 1973, is recognized as a nonpublic accredited school by the Iowa Department of Education. It is accredited by the Association of Christian Schools International.

