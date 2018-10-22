WATERLOO — Waterloo Christian School is launching a new scholarship program for students enrolling in kindergarten for the 2019-20 school year.
The Spark Scholarship Program will allow up to 20 new kindergarten students to attend the school at 50 percent off the standard tuition costs, according to a news release.
Officials said they decided to launch the program after seeing the preschool through 12th-grade school’s enrollment grow this year for the first time in a decade.
Nearly 50 percent of all Waterloo Christian students already qualify for financial scholarships and this will further support their goal of making the school affordable for families.
Parents wishing to learn more about how they can enroll as part of the WCS Spark Scholarship Program are encouraged to contact the front office at (319) 235-9309 or office@wcs-ia.net to arrange for a school tour and to prepare for the application process. Applications are available Nov. 1.
Families also are encouraged to attend the informational Prospective Family Night at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 5. The school anticipates exhausting all Spark Scholarship funds by March 1.
