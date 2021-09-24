Waterloo, Cedar Falls schools to determine mask mandates based on county, elementary school metrics

Mask requirements for elementary students in the Waterloo and Cedar Falls school districts will be decided based on county and individual school COVID-19 metrics, district officials announced Friday.
Starting Monday, school officials in both districts will implement a system on masking that takes into consideration the Black Hawk County COVID-19 rate of spread and the percentage of students and staff at individual schools who are out due to COVID.
Masks will be required for a week for students and staff at any elementary school when the county rate of spread is moderate or high and the percentage of students and staff out with COVID is 3% or greater.
"Every Friday, we will communicate to each elementary building staff and families any adjustments to protocols, mitigation measures, and mask-wearing that would be in effect the following week and based on the matrix. Our goal is that a one-week mask requirement will help lower additional transmission of the virus and keep students learning in person," Waterloo schools officials said in a news release.
The release said the district "has worked diligently behind the scenes to create metrics that will guide our decision-making around wearing masks, due to COVID-19, as we move forward. WCSD has also continued to collaborate with Cedar Falls Community School District to ensure alignment as much as possible, recognizing that some differences between the districts need to also be considered."
At Waterloo's middle and high schools, "masks will continue to be strongly encouraged for all grade levels in the instructional setting and required on buses per federal law."
In Cedar Falls, "junior highs and the high school will continue to operate as they have been since the start of the school year," district officials said in a news release.
Officials said the matrix indicators they set forth for elementary schools are "well below the 10% state requirement for reporting illness to the Black Hawk County Health Department and it is a number that we feel is reasonable based upon Waterloo Schools data from last school year. We still strongly encourage face coverings for staff and students while indoors."
District officials said "further adjustments will be made as necessary if conditions related to COVID-19 drastically change in our schools, our classrooms, or the community," or if changes occur in the ongoing legal debate over school mask mandates.
Additionally, Cedar Falls officials implored parents to "please continue to keep your child home if they are not feeling well as we work to remain with in-person learning during this pandemic."