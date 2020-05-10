Waterloo, Cedar Falls schools plan commencements

CEDAR FALLS — Districts in Cedar Falls and Waterloo are planning to put the spotlight on seniors for their graduation day despite the cancellation of their final semester caused by a global pandemic.
As Black Hawk County continues to remain an Iowa hot spot of COVID-19, school officials are gathering tips and tools to create a special moment for their seniors using social distancing guidelines and online technology. Both will be aired on TV and social media.
Cedar Falls High School students will get their moment to shine as they walk across the high school auditorium stage, one at a time, and hear their names read aloud. This week, students and immediate family members — a maximum of 10 — will be allowed in the high school at individually scheduled times to be recorded walking across the stage. Caps, gowns and tassels will be worn as they enter the building and walk toward the auditorium with their family. The senior’s name will be read aloud as they walk across the stage, pose for a photo and reconnect with their family before exiting through the school’s main doors.
“We want to make it very clear that we are committed to providing the most personalized experience with this process; however, we will be strictly enforcing social distancing guidelines,” officials noted in an email to parents. A video of the entire event will air May 24 on channel 15 at the originally scheduled time for commencement.
While it airs, families are asked to record the students as they turn their tassels and toss their caps. Seniors are asked to submit these videos to the school’s Facebook page.
Waterloo
Waterloo Schools will have a virtual ceremony for East, West and Expo, each including a compilation of videos and photos of each student that have been submitted by family. The event will include traditional speeches from students and administrators and will air June 1 on the district’s Mediacom channel, as well as YouTube and Facebook.
As seniors will miss out on large gathering events with many of their friends and family, both districts are looking for input on additional ways to honor the students in the coming weeks and months.
‘Our Quarantine Project 2020’
