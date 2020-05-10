Waterloo, Cedar Falls schools plan commencements

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CEDAR FALLS — Districts in Cedar Falls and Waterloo are planning to put the spotlight on seniors for their graduation day despite the cancellation of their final semester caused by a global pandemic.

As Black Hawk County continues to remain an Iowa hot spot of COVID-19, school officials are gathering tips and tools to create a special moment for their seniors using social distancing guidelines and online technology. Both will be aired on TV and social media.

Cedar Falls High School students will get their moment to shine as they walk across the high school auditorium stage, one at a time, and hear their names read aloud. This week, students and immediate family members — a maximum of 10 — will be allowed in the high school at individually scheduled times to be recorded walking across the stage. Caps, gowns and tassels will be worn as they enter the building and walk toward the auditorium with their family. The senior’s name will be read aloud as they walk across the stage, pose for a photo and reconnect with their family before exiting through the school’s main doors.