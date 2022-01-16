Waterloo, Cedar Falls schools look at employee incentives as they grapple with staffing shortages

WATERLOO — Staffing issues and how to reward current employees with the help of federal relief funds were topics of discussion at the Cedar Valley’s two largest school districts Monday.

“It’s not looking good,” Kingsley Botchway, chief officer of human resources and equity, told the Board of Education about shortages in Waterloo Community Schools and across the country.

“We lobby our legislators, we’ve talked to the (Department of Education), we’ve tried to do as much as we can to have that conversation,” he said. “I think right now we’re dealing with some significant challenges with staffing. Again, a lot of it is just understaffing we’ve been able to cover.”

While not a solution to shortages, the district is considering “a comprehensive incentive package” for employees that would make use of federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds, as he told The Courier earlier. Those funds, distributed in three rounds during 2020 and 2021, are intended to help districts recover following COVID-19 disruptions. Waterloo Schools has received $52.31 million through those federal funds, some of which are already spent or designated.

Superintendent Andy Pattee said Cedar Falls Community Schools is also looking at ways to provide incentives for staff using ESSER funds after Board of Education member Nate Gruber asked about the possibilities. The district received $6.24 million from the federal government, and also spent some of the funds.

“Anything that we could pay out by the end of the school year, I would like to see the wheels put in motion,” said Gruber.

“So, the wheels have been put into motion on that,” replied Pattee. The district is considering “just different components as we look at what that could be labeled as. Our intent is to do something.”

The district already used ESSER funds to provide a $1,000 incentive for teachers who gave early notification of their plans to resign at the end of the school year. Those had to be finalized by Jan. 4.

“We had 13 people that took advantage of that,” said Pattee, so $13,000 will be paid out to them. “That just gave us an opportunity to hire in advance.”

Notifications usually happen in March or early April with interviews taking place in April or May. But with those early notices, “now we are doing interviews for those positions,” he noted.

Staff challenges

Discussion at the Waterloo board meeting was spurred by concerns that a special needs paraeducator voiced during the meeting’s public comment period.

Amber Megivern told the board that there are 40 open support staff jobs in the district, a shortage that is further strained when qualified paraeducators substitute for an absent classroom teacher.

“Support staff who sub are often doing the job of two people because there isn’t a para working in the classroom due to support staff shortages,” she said. “And they’re doing it without being properly compensated.”

Megivern noted that the additional compensation a paraeducator working as a substitute receives is the difference between their daily pay and the substitute rate. “In my case, that was $25 for an entire day of subbing or $12 for a half day,” she said.

Working conditions paraeducators may encounter don’t make the positions an easy sell.

“Long-time support staff are dealing with an increase in challenging behaviors daily,” she said. “We are the ones dealing with behavior so that the teacher can continue to teach with minimal distractions.”

Megivern added, “Many of us have been kicked, punched, bit or called a variety of colorful names. Yet, we come back day after day, year after year. For some students we are the most dependable and consistent adult in their lives.”

Botchway praised her and other district staff for their efforts and talked about how ESSER funds could be used to boost compensation. The district currently has a bonus funded with the money available for paraeducators who refer someone to the job. If the person is hired and continues in a job until the end of the school year, the referrer will get a $500 bonus.

“We’re looking at a comprehensive incentive package that we will be moving forward with hopefully shortly,” he added. “But on top of that, we’re also looking at what we can do with the longevity (pay for staff), as well.

“We’re looking not only what we can do in the short term but what we can in the long term,” he said. “Right now, our staff are pulling together and that’s a credit to them. They’re amazing.”

Botchway noted that paraeducators take the brunt of staffing shortages.

“So we’re working as quickly as we can to address those areas – but from a sustainable standpoint, not just from a tomorrow standpoint,” he explained.

