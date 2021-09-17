Waterloo, Cedar Falls schools announce weeklong mask mandate at elementaries while officials determine next steps

WATERLOO — Elementary students in the Waterloo and Cedar Falls community school districts will begin a weeklong mask mandate Monday as officials develop building level data to determine next steps.
Secondary students in both the Waterloo and Cedar Falls schools will continue to be "strongly encouraged" to wear masks, according to a joint statement released by the districts Friday afternoon. The statement said the districts worked closely and collaboratively to ensure a similar process is followed in each of them.
This is in response to a temporary restraining order issued by a federal judge Monday on the continued implementation of a state law that prohibits masks in schools.
"Both school district plans are designed to mitigate virus spread, ensure in-person instruction can continue and allow for modifications as needed,” said Waterloo Superintendent Jane Lindaman.
“We’ve worked diligently to determine next steps informed by professional guidance, the law and its possible interpretations, and the health and academic needs of our families and staff,” said Cedar Falls Superintendent Andy Pattee.
Most students in Waterloo's middle schools, Cedar Falls' junior highs and both districts high schools have access to COVID-19 vaccinations, officials noted. Additionally, they have had the option of choosing virtual learning – including when the ban on mandates was in place – and are able to continue wearing masks.
According to the release, Waterloo Schools "will monitor sixth grade, recognizing that not all students in that grade level have had access to vaccines." The release said that in Cedar Falls "we will continue to monitor cases, track and communicate close contacts and communicate bi-weekly case numbers."
COVID-19 dashboards on the Waterloo and Cedar Falls school district websites show few positive cases as of Friday. There were 13 cases among elementary school students in Waterloo and 12 in Cedar Falls. There were also 11 elementary staff in Waterloo and less than six in Cedar Falls.
Waterloo's middle schools had nine student cases and the high schools had 22. Cedar Falls' junior highs and the high school each had less than six. Staff at each level in both districts had fewer than six or zero cases.
Larger numbers of Waterloo Schools' students are in quarantine pending results of COVID-19 tests – 160 at the elementaries, 58 at the middle schools and 21 at the high schools. Nine to 17 staff are in quarantine at each level. Cedar Falls Schools has less than six students and no staff in quarantine at each level.
The temporary mask mandate will be put in place at the preschool and elementary level because no vaccines are available for these students, officials said.
"This means students and staff will be required to wear masks through the instructional day," said the Waterloo Schools' statement. The Cedar Falls Schools' statement said the mandate excludes recess, classroom time scheduled outside and lunch.
During the week, each of the elementary schools in both districts will work to establish a system of metrics that would be released by the end of the day on Sept. 24 detailing next steps for the buildings. Waterloo Schools said it will also be working to make more vaccine clinics available during this time. Cedar Falls Schools said it will continue to have ongoing mitigation strategies in all buildings.
"We have worked very hard with a number of stakeholders all over the Cedar Valley," said Lindaman, on developing the plan. That is also why Waterloo Schools didn't announce a response to the restraining order as quickly as some districts. "The reason we took our time is we're trying to get input."
Other school districts around the state acted earlier in the week in response to the judge's order. Public schools in Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, Ames and Iowa City reinstated mask mandates during the week, according to media reports. The school districts in Solon, North Polk and Sioux City declined to put mandates in place.
Urbandale Community Schools will begin a mask mandate on Monday. The Muscatine school board approved a mandate 5-1 for students in preschool through sixth grade during a Friday morning meeting. Disruptions from the audience caused the board president to have four people removed from the meeting.