Waterloo, Cedar Falls schools announce weeklong mask mandate at elementaries while officials determine next steps

"This means students and staff will be required to wear masks through the instructional day," said the Waterloo Schools' statement. The Cedar Falls Schools' statement said the mandate excludes recess, classroom time scheduled outside and lunch.

During the week, each of the elementary schools in both districts will work to establish a system of metrics that would be released by the end of the day on Sept. 24 detailing next steps for the buildings. Waterloo Schools said it will also be working to make more vaccine clinics available during this time. Cedar Falls Schools said it will continue to have ongoing mitigation strategies in all buildings.

"We have worked very hard with a number of stakeholders all over the Cedar Valley," said Lindaman, on developing the plan. That is also why Waterloo Schools didn't announce a response to the restraining order as quickly as some districts. "The reason we took our time is we're trying to get input."

Other school districts around the state acted earlier in the week in response to the judge's order. Public schools in Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, Ames and Iowa City reinstated mask mandates during the week, according to media reports. The school districts in Solon, North Polk and Sioux City declined to put mandates in place.