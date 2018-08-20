CEDAR FALLS — Returning to school from summer break can be hard — even for those who work there.
But staff of the Waterloo and Cedar Falls school districts received a little help getting into the swing of things Monday, their first official day back. Students return to school Thursday.
Employees of Cedar Falls Community Schools heard from Superintendent Andy Pattee after being treated to a fruit and cupcake breakfast. Staff of Waterloo Community Schools came to West High School for an inspirational presentation from nationally known author and speaker Manny Scott, one of the students at a drug- and gang-infested Long Beach, Calif., high school who inspired the 2007 movie “Freedom Writers.”
Most of the approximately 850 educators and other Cedar Falls Community Schools staff gathered in the high school auditorium as Superintendent Andy Pattee talked about the district’s academic accomplishments and reminded attendees how important their work is, whatever the job.
“Every moment with our kids matters. It makes a difference,” he said. “We know each one of you will impact those kids in extremely positive ways.
“We have tremendous power in what we do and how we do it,” added Pattee.
The district has 35 new teachers this fall and expects to see growth in its enrollment, including some who just registered. “We have added in 48 new students in the past week that we didn’t anticipate,” he noted.
In Waterloo, about 1,600 employees gathered in the West High School auditorium for the annual opening day celebration, including more than 100 new teachers.
Superintendent Jane Lindaman announced Highland Elementary School as the winner of the Swartzendruber Award. Named for a former superintendent, it is given to “the school that had the biggest gains from last year to this year in their Iowa Assessments,” said Lindaman. “We actually had two schools that were so, so close.”
The theme of the morning event was “resilience.” Scott touched on the theme as he talked about his high school teachers and the education he received 25 years ago.
The former dropout credits those educators — including English teacher Erin Gruwell, who was featured in the movie — for helping him graduate and go to college. He recounted how she kept showing up and trying something else when her attempts to reach the students fell short over and over.
After Gruwell explained rapper Tupac Shakur wrote in iambic pentameter, William Shakespeare’s works finally started making sense to Scott. She passed out journals and asked students to write from the heart. For Scott those experiences included a difficult home life, involvement in crime and drug abuse as early as 11, and the murder of a good friend that caused him to drop out of school during freshmen year.
“No one in school had given us a chance to just get it out,” he said of the journal writing. Gruwell saw a gifted writer in Scott and convinced him to apply to college. He was accepted to the University of California, Berkley.
For those who would suggest Scott was the exception in an inner-city school, he noted all 150 of Gruwell’s students that year graduated from high school, and many went to college.
“I’m not the exception, Miss G. was the exception,” he said. Scott noted other teachers, coaches and even a “lunch lady” challenged him to finish high school. “You can be the exception,” he said to attendees.
He added that “your attitude determines your altitude” and challenged them “to take your eyes off the ground” when it comes to student expectations. “There is too much at stake.”
