Waterloo, Cedar Falls school districts finishing employees' first vaccine doses this week

CEDAR FALLS — Nearly all employees of the Cedar Valley’s two largest school districts who wanted a COVID-19 vaccine have received their first dose.

Cedar Falls Community Schools completed the task on Monday, Superintendent Andy Pattee told the Board of Education. A little over 90% of district staff have received the shot.

In addition, “by the end of this week, we’ll have about 30% of our staff that wanted a vaccine that’ll have a second vaccine,” he said.

Waterloo Community Schools was on track to complete first doses this week, as well.

“We currently have 1,220 people that have gotten the first dose,” Kingsley Botchway, chief officer of human resources and equity, told the Board of Education Monday. Combined with staff who got vaccinated outside of the district, that was 87% of the 1,543 people who wanted to get vaccinated.

Another 169 Waterloo Schools’ staff were waiting to schedule an appointment. Botchway expected all or most of those people to get that first dose this week.

