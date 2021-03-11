Waterloo, Cedar Falls school districts finishing employees' first vaccine doses this week

CEDAR FALLS — Nearly all employees of the Cedar Valley’s two largest school districts who wanted a COVID-19 vaccine have received their first dose.
Cedar Falls Community Schools completed the task on Monday, Superintendent Andy Pattee told the Board of Education. A little over 90% of district staff have received the shot.
In addition, “by the end of this week, we’ll have about 30% of our staff that wanted a vaccine that’ll have a second vaccine,” he said.
Waterloo Community Schools was on track to complete first doses this week, as well.
“We currently have 1,220 people that have gotten the first dose,” Kingsley Botchway, chief officer of human resources and equity, told the Board of Education Monday. Combined with staff who got vaccinated outside of the district, that was 87% of the 1,543 people who wanted to get vaccinated.
Another 169 Waterloo Schools’ staff were waiting to schedule an appointment. Botchway expected all or most of those people to get that first dose this week.
After that, he said, “we’re going to focus on just the second doses for vaccination and then provide other options for staff” needing the initial shot. “Hopefully, by April we would have (fully) vaccinated everybody who wants a vaccine.”
Similarly, Pattee expected in Cedar Falls that “all staff will have their second vaccines by the end of March, which is exciting.”
Both the Waterloo and Cedar Falls schools along with most other Black Hawk County districts began vaccinating their oldest employees during the second week of February.
The two districts also reported that the number of staff and students testing positive for COVID-19 remains minimal.
“Our numbers for COVID are extremely low,” said Pattee, of Cedar Falls Schools’ cases.
As of Monday, Waterloo Schools had 73 students out for quarantine or a positive test. Superintendent Jane Lindaman said most of those were quarantining due to possible exposure, not a confirmed case.
“This is really, really low,” she noted. “At one time, we had, really, hundreds out.”
That was in the lead-up to Thanksgiving. Both the Waterloo and Cedar Falls districts moved students to all virtual learning for several days before and after the holiday.