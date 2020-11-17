Waterloo, Cedar Falls public school students moving to virtual learning starting Monday

Staffing issues due to COVID-19 cases and quarantines have been ongoing and increasing within local schools as the number of cases rise in Black Hawk County. Superintendents have been working with local, county and state public health officials on a proactive plan.

Cedar Falls Schools Superintendent Andy Pattee praised the joint effort. “We appreciate everyone working together on this and are optimistic this short-term virtual option for our in-person learners will help slow the community spread we are seeing and allow in-person instruction to continue,” he said.

Waivers from in-person education are not being sought from the state at this point to implement the plan. Pattee noted a waiver is not required at this time because schools are allowed to move to online learning for up to five days in a two-week period. That will change if the districts stick with virtual education longer.

"A waiver would be requested at that time if necessary," he said.

Lindaman said a waiver will be sought for Hoover Middle School, the one Waterloo building that moved to virtual learning on Monday. "We anticipate it will be approved," she said.

The plan is being supported by the Black Hawk County Public Health Department and the mayor of Waterloo.

