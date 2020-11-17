 Skip to main content
Waterloo, Cedar Falls public school students moving to virtual learning starting Monday
WATERLOO — Waterloo and Cedar Falls community schools will move all students to virtual instruction during the week of Thanksgiving and for three days afterwards.

The school districts announced the plan in a news release Tuesday.

A coordinated switch to remote instruction for five days in the districts is aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19 leading up to and following the holiday, officials said. There is a potential increase in exposure associated with Thanksgiving family get-togethers.

Coordination is critical to effective mitigation across the metro area, said Waterloo Schools Superintendent Jane Lindaman.

“The data has shown that school closings, in isolation, do little to mitigate the spread," she said. "We wanted to be part of a broader effort to stem the tide of community spread across the Cedar Valley. We fully realize the burden this places on our families, and we are committed to supporting them through this effort.”

Students will begin online education Monday until Thanksgiving break starts in both districts Nov. 25. Online learning will continue the following week from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2. In-person learning will resume Dec. 3.

Both districts will be communicating final plans to families and students during the next few days. 

Staffing issues due to COVID-19 cases and quarantines have been ongoing and increasing within local schools as the number of cases rise in Black Hawk County. Superintendents have been working with local, county and state public health officials on a proactive plan.

Cedar Falls Schools Superintendent Andy Pattee praised the joint effort. “We appreciate everyone working together on this and are optimistic this short-term virtual option for our in-person learners will help slow the community spread we are seeing and allow in-person instruction to continue,” he said.

Waivers from in-person education are not being sought from the state at this point to implement the plan. Pattee noted a waiver is not required at this time because schools are allowed to move to online learning for up to five days in a two-week period. That will change if the districts stick with virtual education longer.

"A waiver would be requested at that time if necessary," he said.

Lindaman said a waiver will be sought for Hoover Middle School, the one Waterloo building that moved to virtual learning on Monday. "We anticipate it will be approved," she said.

The plan is being supported by the Black Hawk County Public Health Department and the mayor of Waterloo.

“Within public health, we fully understand the critical role schools play in community, but we are extremely supportive of this coordinated effort," said Public Health Director Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye. "We urge all to please practice the three Ws – wear a mask, wash your hands, watch your distance. Please limit social gatherings.

"Social gatherings with more safety measures in place -- such as mask wearing, social distancing, and hand washing -- pose less risk than gatherings where fewer or no preventive measures are being implemented," she explained. "We need everybody to avoid activities that are higher risk for spread and to consider fun alternatives that pose lower risk of spreading COVID-19.”

Public health will be monitoring data closely to determine the impact of this proactive approach.

“These measures are crucial for the health of our community and our ability to reduce the burden placed on the shoulders of our health care facilities,” said Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart. “All Waterloo public recreational facilities are heightening their efforts to slow the spread and limiting attendance. I encourage all residents to limit their interactions outside the home and be vigilant in their mask wearing, hygiene practices and social distancing.”

Tuesday's announcement followed a week of discussions led by Lindaman about the coordinated effort between districts that also drew in other public and parochial school systems across the county, which chose not to make the move at this time.

"We just appreciated everybody who came to the table over the past week," she said in an interview.

Hudson, Union and Dike-New Hartford community schools were part of the discussions about the coordinated move to online learning. Lindaman said there was also outreach to the county's parochial schools. 

The Hudson and Union boards of education debated the proposal at their meetings on Monday. Hudson's board voted to table any action following a 1-1/2 hour discussion. Superintendents of the Union and Dike-New Hartford districts also confirmed their plans Tuesday not to make a change now.

"We are monitoring COVID-related data daily," said Travis Fleshner, superintendent of Union Schools. "While many area schools have or will be transitioning to remote or hybrid models, we feel it is best for us to maintain our current course."

Superintendent Justin Stockdale said Dike-New Hartford Schools "will continue to engage in a face-to-face learning model for the foreseeable future. While we are prepared to move to a virtual format if needed, our current circumstances don't require it."

Dunkerton Community Schools officials said they were not yet ready to announce any plans related to possible virtual learning.

Students in Janesville Consolidated School District, whose attendance area is partly within northern Black Hawk County, are already learning remotely through their Thanksgiving break.

The Board of Education for neighboring Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools in Bremer County held a short emergency meeting Tuesday evening to discuss the possibility of a move to online education.

Superintendent Ed Klamfoth said "it was determined that there would be no change made at this time." The board may hold another meeting prior to Thanksgiving break to take another look at the situation.

