Waterloo, Cedar Falls public school students moving to virtual learning starting Monday

WATERLOO — Waterloo and Cedar Falls community schools will move all students to virtual instruction during the week of Thanksgiving and for three days afterwards.
The school districts announced the plan in a news release Tuesday.
A coordinated switch to remote instruction for five days in the districts is aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19 leading up to and following the holiday, officials said. There is a potential increase in exposure associated with Thanksgiving family get-togethers.
Coordination is critical to effective mitigation across the metro area, said Waterloo Schools Superintendent Jane Lindaman.
“The data has shown that school closings, in isolation, do little to mitigate the spread," she said. "We wanted to be part of a broader effort to stem the tide of community spread across the Cedar Valley. We fully realize the burden this places on our families, and we are committed to supporting them through this effort.”
Students will begin online education Monday until Thanksgiving break starts in both districts Nov. 25. Online learning will continue the following week from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2. In-person learning will resume Dec. 3.
Both districts will be communicating final plans to families and students during the next few days.
Staffing issues due to COVID-19 cases and quarantines have been ongoing and increasing within local schools as the number of cases rise in Black Hawk County. Superintendents have been working with local, county and state public health officials on a proactive plan.
Cedar Falls Schools Superintendent Andy Pattee praised the joint effort. “We appreciate everyone working together on this and are optimistic this short-term virtual option for our in-person learners will help slow the community spread we are seeing and allow in-person instruction to continue,” he said.
Waivers from in-person education are not being sought from the state at this point to implement the plan. Pattee noted a waiver is not required at this time because schools are allowed to move to online learning for up to five days in a two-week period. That will change if the districts stick with virtual education longer.
"A waiver would be requested at that time if necessary," he said.
Lindaman said a waiver will be sought for Hoover Middle School, the one Waterloo building that moved to virtual learning on Monday. "We anticipate it will be approved," she said.
The plan is being supported by the Black Hawk County Public Health Department and the mayor of Waterloo.
Support Local Journalism
“Within public health, we fully understand the critical role schools play in community, but we are extremely supportive of this coordinated effort," said Public Health Director Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye. "We urge all to please practice the three Ws – wear a mask, wash your hands, watch your distance. Please limit social gatherings.
"Social gatherings with more safety measures in place -- such as mask wearing, social distancing, and hand washing -- pose less risk than gatherings where fewer or no preventive measures are being implemented," she explained. "We need everybody to avoid activities that are higher risk for spread and to consider fun alternatives that pose lower risk of spreading COVID-19.”
Public health will be monitoring data closely to determine the impact of this proactive approach.
“These measures are crucial for the health of our community and our ability to reduce the burden placed on the shoulders of our health care facilities,” said Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart. “All Waterloo public recreational facilities are heightening their efforts to slow the spread and limiting attendance. I encourage all residents to limit their interactions outside the home and be vigilant in their mask wearing, hygiene practices and social distancing.”
Tuesday's announcement followed a week of discussions led by Lindaman about the coordinated effort between districts that also drew in other public and parochial school systems across the county, which chose not to make the move at this time.
"We just appreciated everybody who came to the table over the past week," she said in an interview.
Hudson, Union and Dike-New Hartford community schools were part of the discussions about the coordinated move to online learning. Lindaman said there was also outreach to the county's parochial schools.
The Hudson and Union boards of education debated the proposal at their meetings on Monday. Hudson's board voted to table any action following a 1-1/2 hour discussion. Superintendents of the Union and Dike-New Hartford districts also confirmed their plans Tuesday not to make a change now.
"We are monitoring COVID-related data daily," said Travis Fleshner, superintendent of Union Schools. "While many area schools have or will be transitioning to remote or hybrid models, we feel it is best for us to maintain our current course."
Superintendent Justin Stockdale said Dike-New Hartford Schools "will continue to engage in a face-to-face learning model for the foreseeable future. While we are prepared to move to a virtual format if needed, our current circumstances don't require it."
Dunkerton Community Schools officials said they were not yet ready to announce any plans related to possible virtual learning.
Students in Janesville Consolidated School District, whose attendance area is partly within northern Black Hawk County, are already learning remotely through their Thanksgiving break.
The Board of Education for neighboring Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools in Bremer County held a short emergency meeting Tuesday evening to discuss the possibility of a move to online education.
Superintendent Ed Klamfoth said "it was determined that there would be no change made at this time." The board may hold another meeting prior to Thanksgiving break to take another look at the situation.
Remembering Waterloo's five Sullivan brothers on the 78th anniversary of their deaths
Sullivan family home
Sullivan brothers at home on Adams in Waterloo
Courier Dec. 21, 1941
Sullivans -- Alleta, James, Albert, Madison
Katherine Sullivan McFarland (1922-2016)
Courier Jan. 4, 1942
Sullivan brothers at home
Courier Feb. 15, 1942
Sullivans with Jack Dempsey
USS Juneau
Lyman-Swenson-Juneau-commissioning
Lyman-Swenson-Newfoundland
Courier March 4, 1942
Courier March 15, 1942
Courier April 26, 1942
Courier Jan. 12, 1943
Courier Jan. 12, 1943
Alleta and Thomas Sullivan
Alleta Sullivan's letter to the Navy
FDR letter fo Sullivan family
location of USS Juneau sinking
U.S. Navy report, Battle of Guadalcanal Nov. 13, 1942
U.S. Navy survivor battle report Nov. 17, 1942
USS Juneau survivor Lester Zook
USS Juneau survivor Lester Zook, close-up
Courier Jan. 14, 1943
Courier Jan. 15, 1943
Margaret Jaros
Red Sullivan and Margaret Jaros
Alleta Sullivan & Margaret Jaros
Courier Jan. 17, 1943
Courier Jan. 19, 1943
'What have you given for war?'
103017bp-sullivans-2
Courier Jan. 27, 1943
Sullivans telegram from vice president
Courier Feb. 3, 1943
Courier Feb. 7, 1943
Courier Feb. 8, 1943
Courier Feb. 9, 1943
U.S. Navy battle report
Navy docs -- President approves USS The Sullivans
Courier Feb. 10, 1943
Courier Feb. 14, 1943
Genevieve and Alleta Sullivan
Courier Feb. 23, 1943
Courier Feb. 24, 1943
Courier April 4, 1943
Navy doc -- USS The Sullivans launch speech April 4, 1943
Courier April 5, 1943
Genevieve heads to Navy training
Genevieve Sullivan WAVE
Courier May 30, 1943
Courier July 11, 1943
Courier Aug. 6, 1943
Purple Hearts bestowed
U.S. Navy Sullivan Purple Hearts document Jan. 24, 1944
Courier Jan. 25, 1944
Courier Feb. 4, 1944
Courier Feb. 13, 1944
Sullivan movie scene
Sullivan movie cast
Courier March 19, 1944
Courier Dec. 31, 1944
Genevieve Sullivan and Murray Davidson
Courier May 1, 1959
Courier Nov. 11, 1962
Courier Sept. 20, 1964
Courier March 2, 1965
Murray Davidson Jr. joins Naval Reserve
Courier April 23, 1973
Alleta Sullivan funeral
Genevieve Davidson obituary
Plaque Schoitz Memorial Hospital
Courier Aug. 6, 1992
Dedication of Convention Center
Sullivan Brothers Museum -- outside
Sullivan Brothers Museum statues
Katherine McFarland, 2008
Katherine McFarland, 2012
103017bp-sullivans-1
Juneau wreckage bittersweet find for Sullivans, families
WATERLOO -- Saturday's discovery of the wreckage of the USS Juneau, on which Waterloo's five Sullivan brothers served and perished with nearly 700 shipmates during World War II, was an emotional, bittersweet experience for the fallen sailors' descendants.
"There's over 700 Navy families affected by this and my heart goes out to all those people," said Kelly Sullivan, granddaughter of Albert Sullivan and grandniece of George, Francis, Joseph and Madison Sullivan, who all died after the Juneau was torpedoed by a Japanese submarine and sunk on Nov. 13, 1942.
"For me, it's like finding my grandfather's grave," said Knute Swensen of Huntington Beach, Calif., the grandson of the Juneau's commanding officer, Capt. Lyman K. Swenson, also among the Juneau dead.
The crew of the Research Vessel Petrel, on an expedition financed by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, found the Juneau's wreck at the bottom of "Ironbottom Sound" off Guadalcanal in the Solomons on St. Patrick's Day.
In an audio accompanying a video of the wreckage, Robert Kraft, director of subsea operations for the expedition, noted it was appropriate the Juneau's remains were discovered on St. Patrick's Day, given the Sullivan brothers' Irish heritage.
"The luck of the Irish was with them," Kelly Sullivan said, echoing a wish she made for the USS The Sullivans, the current Navy destroyer named for her grandfather and great uncles, when she christened the ship in Bath, Maine, in 1995. She is the official Navy sponsor of that ship.
This wknd Paul Allen’s team found wreckage of WW2 USS Juneau in Pacific Ocean In 1942 this ship was sunk by Japanese torpedo carrying the 5 Sullivan brothers of Waterloo These Iowa heroes + hundred of others lost their life on that ship protecting our country Shld not b forgotten— ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) March 20, 2018
The crew of the Petrel sent a message to The Courier, which said: "Our team is comprised of professional subsea operators and engineers with years of experience in the industry who are truly humbled with the opportunity to honor our fallen servicemen and provide some closure to their families."
The crew credited Allen with making the expedition possible.
Ironically, Kelly Sullivan was at the USS The Sullivans on St. Patrick's Day at its home port of Mayport, Fla., attending a retirement celebration for one of its former commanding officers.
"When this discovery happened, I was sitting on the fantail of the Sullivans...It's unbelievable," Sullivan said.
On her return trip home Sunday, she heard word of the discovery from U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Rich Brown, commander of Navy surface forces and a former commanding officer of the USS The Sullivans. Brown was in Waterloo last November for a 75th anniversary commemoration of the Juneau's sinking. On Monday, Knute Swensen contacted her.
"It's bittersweet, this feeling," Sullivan said. "There's closure. It also opens a wound."
She said her father, Albert's son, Jim Sullivan, reacted with surprise and had similar feelings.
"My first thought was my prayers for all the Juneau families, not just the Sullivan brothers," Kelly Sullivan said, and all veterans and their families. She said her great-grandmother, Alleta Sullivan, never really had closure because her sons' bodies were never recovered and held out hope they may have survived.
Swensen said he watched the Petrel's undersea video in amazement as the crew made out the Juneaus name inscribed across the fantail.
"Seeing that video gave me chills," he said.
He also thought of his father, U.S. Navy Cmdr Robert Swensen, who passed away in April 2016 at age 93 and was very close to his father, the Juneau commander. Knute's grandfather's surname was misspelled as "Swenson" by a staff member at the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, Md., and he never had it corrected. It was at Annapolis, when Robert was a cadet, that the Juneau commander and his son had their last meeting.
In an audio accompanying the video, Kraft of the Petrel expedition notes the ship's bow and stern were found relatively close to each other but the ship's debris was scattered over a mile on the ocean floor -- an indication of the devastating explosion which sunk her.
Most of the sailors were killed during the actual sinking; more than 100 died at sea in the days that followed from wounds, exposure or shark attacks, including George Sullivan, the oldest of the brothers. Ten sailors survived the actual sinking plus a four-person medical crew sent to the USS San Francisco to tend to wounded there prior to the attack.
Swensen hopes the Juneau crew's valor is also remembered. The ship earned multiple battles stars for the engagements in which it fought -- including one the night before its sinking, when it and other outgunned American ships turned back a Japanese task force headed for embattled U.S troops at Guadalcanal.
Sullivan praised Paul Allen's passion for pursuing the expedition -- a lesson she used it as an example for her third-graders at Lincoln Elementary School in Cedar Falls.
"I really admire Mr. Allen and his crew for having the faith to do this," she said, and encouraged her students to pursue their passions as well.
Both were in New York this past November at the 75th anniversary commemoration of the Juneau's sinking at the same Staten Island pier where the ship was commissioned into the Navy in 1997. That ceremony was across New York harbor from the Brooklyn Navy Yard, where the Juneau was commissioned into the Navy and sailed out of the harbor, never to return.
She hopes the USS The Sullivans can sail to the Juneau's final resting place on a future mission, with some of its sailors surviving family members.
031918ho-USS-Juneau-expedition-2
031918ho-USS-Juneau-expedition-3
031918ho-USS-Juneau-expedition-1
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!