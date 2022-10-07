Waterloo Career Center's expansion building almost completed

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Career Center’s $35 million building expansion is nearing completion.

Construction got underway in spring 2021 on the 59,810-square-foot two-story building at 1348 Katoski Drive. Work is expected to be finished in December.

The expansion is west of the existing high school career center at the north end of Central Middle School. The addition is a separate building connected to the center by a skyway. The building's main level is the bulk of the space, at 42,690 square feet, while the upper level is 17,120 square feet.

Currently, the center holds 18 technical education programs. With the new building, Waterloo Community Schools hopes to grow to 30. Among the anticipated programs will be cosmetology, millwright, horticulture, sustainable construction and diesel mechanics.

However, the expanded career center won’t serve high school students initially.

Central students will be the first group to break-in the new building. Along with the expansion, the middle school will be remodeled in the next phase of work. Central students will start having classes in the expanded space starting in January.

The current school was built in 1972. The Courier previously reported that Central hadn't been upgraded in the two decades since the district began receiving proceeds from the 1% sales tax for schools, which has allowed for extensive remodeling and construction of new buildings.

Six classrooms were renovated and the outside of the building was updated during previous remodeling phase of the career center.

The middle school students will be learning in 31 temporary classrooms. Along with the 15 in the new building, there will be a total of 46 classrooms. There will also be eight offices for staff and administration.

The orchestra classroom will remain in the existing school, since that room will not be renovated. The gym will also not be moving and no renovations are taking place in that space at this time, according to director of operational services Zach Kelly.

Renovations within Central are set to be finished in December 2023. When students come back from winter break in January 2024, they will return to the middle school building. At that point, the career center will be able to expand into the new space.