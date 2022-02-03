Waterloo Career Center team places in top half of CyberPatriot competition

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Career Center's cyber defense team placed in the top half among hundreds of participants during a recent competition.

Nicknamed Kuhls Kids, it was among 750 teams across the country and a limited number worldwide that had advanced to the CyberPatriot semifinals Jan. 21-22.

The 11-member team finished 308th overall in the event and 42nd in the Gold Division, according to a news release. The semifinalist teams were divided into platinum, gold, and silver divisions. Only the top 12 finishers in the semifinals are advancing to the CyberPatriot finals, which will be held in Bethesda, Maryland, in March.

Team members include Aaron Northey, Ally Saddoris, Anthony Madonna, Beau Smith, Caleb Moe, David Lupembe, Kile Rottinghaus, Martin Schmitz, Michael Rubenacker and Obed Kiabanzawoko. Students are from East and West high schools as well as the Cedar Falls, Hudson and Jesup school districts.

The Air Force Association designed the CyberPatriot youth education program and its competitions to generate interest in the cybersecurity field or other science, technology, engineering and mathematics career areas.

Students competed from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 22, the news release said, working to protect computer networks from attacks made by contest organizers. At points, they took "brain breaks" with an art competition and some Tetris game play. The team operated out of its career center classroom, where the computers are part of a network using a server separate from the Waterloo Community School District.

It had qualified for the semifinals with a first-place finish in December during the state CyberPatriot competition. Overall, the team came in around 600th among the 5,000 teams competing the in U.S. and internationally during that event.

Kyle Kuhlers, an information technology instructor at the career center, and Matt Goodman, the West High Air Force Junior ROTC instructor, are advisers of a cybersecurity club that spawned the team. According to the news release, they are excited and encouraged to see how the club stepped up its learning for the latest competition.

Kuhlers, who inspired the team nickname, said he was extremely pleased since this was the first time the students participated in the CyberPatriot competition.

The club meets every Tuesday night along with cyber professionals who help guide the students. Team members will now start preparing for PicoCTF, Iowa State University's high school cyber defense competition, planned for April.

In addition, Kuhls Kids has been invited to Orlando, Florida, to participate in the U.S. Department of Energy CyberForce high school competition June 30-July 1.

