Waterloo Career Center team placed third at Iowa State cyber defense competition

WATERLOO — A Waterloo Career Center team placed third in a recent cyber defense competition at Iowa State University.

Eight students on the team, nicknamed “Kuhl Kidz,” participated in the High School Cyber Defense Competition at the Ames university April 23.

Prior to that, on March 25, the students received three Windows virtual servers. Each had applications on them that didn’t work.

According to the competition’s scenario, their computer network was for a pharmacy. Students had to map out the network and get the applications working, install a firewall, and place the computers behind it. They then had to secure the computers and plant flags for the competition.

On April 23, students spent time between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. defending the network they had debugged and secured during the previous four weeks. They competed against other high school teams from around the state. Teams scores were based on how many flags the Iowa State students captured, network usability, services uptime, anomalies during the competition and reports completed.

The team will next compete May 18 in an international cyber defense competition in Ames. June 30-July 1, it will participate in the Cyber Guardian competition against high school teams from across the U. S. at the Argonne National Laboratories on the University of Central Florida campus.

