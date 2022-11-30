Waterloo Career Center students sign on to work at UnityPoint hospital

WATERLOO — Applause and cheers of congratulations rang out in the Waterloo Career Center on Tuesday in honor of 28 students who have signed on to work at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.

Waterloo Community Schools and UnityPoint Health jointly held the event the mark high schoolers’ decision.

The students will work at Allen Hospital starting in January after they pass their certified nursing assistant exams and have the chance to explore the different paths in a health care career, said Jeff Frost, executive director of professional education at Waterloo Schools.

“One of the great things about them signing on with UnityPoint is that they will get to float between different floors,” Frost said. “The goal is to expose them to everything that’s available in a health care setting.”

As the students discover what their interests are, they’ll be able to work as a CNA in their desired unit; for example, in the surgical unit or in cardiovascular. Heather Beaufore, health coordinator and instructor at the career center, said the curriculum has prepared them well, as it gives students lab experience and work opportunities in their clinical rotations. This program is another opportunity.

“They get to go straight into (work) and continue their experience in the profession they’re choosing. Hands-on experience is stupendous for them,” Beaufore said.

Shaw Meh, a senior at West High School and one of the students who signed, is excited for this chance. She hopes to work in the surgical unit, but is open to learning all about medicine.

“This opportunity will give me more experiences and an understanding of what it’s like to be in the health field,” Meh said.

Pam Delagardelle, president and chief executive officer of UnityPoint Health Waterloo said this collaboration with the WCC is vital for improving patient care, as the hospital saw staffing issues since the advent of the pandemic. It is also exciting, she said, as it comes at a time when the hospital has no open beds.

“This event is a culmination of a lot of years working with the career center, trying to really grow and help UnityPoint grow the number of medical health care professionals,” Delagardelle said. “This is an investment in the community, for the community’s sake.”

The program was made possible by a state grant given to the Waterloo school district, which aims to develop the Iowa workforce and have students start their careers in their home state, Frost said. The grant of $176,000 helps students enter the health care field, paying for expenses such as transportation, medical equipment, and uniforms. The district must spend all money by the end of June 2026, but Frost does not anticipate that being a problem.

“If we keep producing 28 to 30 students every semester, (the money) probably won’t last that long, which is great,” Frost said. “Ultimately, for us, it’s about getting as many students into this program as possible.”