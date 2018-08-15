WATERLOO — Classrooms have been moved, added and reconfigured as the Waterloo Career Center makes space for four more programs starting next week.
Renovation of the two-story area at the north end of Central Middle School is still underway eight days before classes begin. As of Tuesday, workers were busy on both floors of the center, along with the stairway connecting them.
But officials say classroom spaces will be ready Aug. 23 for the nine career and technical education programs being offered this fall to an estimated 350 students.
“The project is on schedule,” said Waterloo Community Schools’ Superintendent Jane Lindaman.
Spaces that will host students this fall are adjacent to those where construction will continue during the next year. By the time work is completed, there will be space for a total of 16 programs. In addition, an early childhood education program that started last fall is located at Elk Run Preschool.
Another five programs are expected to be added the fall of 2019 with the final three started a year later.
The career center offers concurrent high school and Hawkeye Community College credit to students in Waterloo and Cedar Falls. Following some remodeling of the first floor on Central’s north end, it was launched in the fall of 2016 with programs in nursing and digital graphics. Three more programs were added a year ago after more remodeling.
The cost of the 80,000 square foot construction project that started in January is estimated at $13.15 million, dwarfing the prior renovations. It includes a 2,500-square foot front entrance on the northeast end of the school, which hasn’t been built yet. Renovations of the entrance to the middle school, another part of the project that includes concrete work and a canopy are nearly finished. That will be ready for the first day of classes.
Once completed, the exterior work will make the school’s multiple uses clear to students and visitors. “When they drive up to the building, they’ll see the two entrances that are very distinctly marked,” said Lindaman.
The career center’s expansion has led to relocating some middle school classrooms from the second floor. That included the sixth grade wing last year and the music classrooms this fall — with moves to the former planetarium for vocal music and the stage and surrounding areas for the band and orchestra.
Some of the career center’s programs were relocated this summer, as well. Digital graphics and information technology—networking moved to the second floor, where they will be joined by the new web programming and development and digital interactive media programs.
“This entire half of the building that used to be sixth grade classrooms will be the technology suite,” said Lindaman. The classrooms are separated by sliding glass panes.
“We literally have the ability to have these four classrooms working together,” said Jeff Frost, the district’s executive director of professional technical education. The classrooms also have glass walls looking out into the hallway. Exterior windows that have been enlarged as well as the removal of the drop ceilings to reveal ducts, pipes and beams contribute to the spacious feel of the rooms.
Tables and other work spaces have been moved into many of the rooms on the second floor. A screen printer, laser engraver and a large-scale printer will be located in the digital graphics lab, but haven’t been moved there yet. In the digital interactive media lab, a green screen and a news desk are being constructed for student broadcasts.
Another suite of flexible classrooms is also located on the second floor, where a new marketing management program will be located. The space can be used as one large classroom or subdivided into three. Other programs expected to be launched in future years will be in the areas of finance and entrepreneurship.
The second floor also features small group collaborative spaces for students and teachers. A temporary wall hides the opening outside of the classrooms where a main stairway is expected to be built by December. That will lead to an area on the first floor “that is like the focal point of the whole building,” said Lindaman.
A slightly reconfigured nursing classroom is nearby as is a future program space with three bay doors that once served as the auto shop when the building was Central High School. Classroom and lab space for the advanced manufacturing and the new sustainable construction programs is down the hall, along with another room that will be dedicated to future skilled trade programs.
Heading east from where the stairway will be toward the planned entrance are the gutted spaces where the locker and wrestling rooms were in the high school. Beyond that is the old gym, which has similarly been dismantled. This is the space that people will come into after entering the career center.
It will serve as a meeting area and be part of the hospitality and culinary programs that tentatively will be launched next fall. Part of the culinary programs at East and West high schools will be transferred to the career center. A kitchen is planned in a separate lab space at one end of the area.
Lindaman suggested the former gym will add to the open feel of the career center. “When people walk in, I think what they will notice is the vastness of the space,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.