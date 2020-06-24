Waterloo Career Center program awarded grant

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Career Center sustainable construction program has been awarded $23,000 through a Master Builders of Iowa endowment gift funded by Cardinal Construction in Waterloo.

The money will be used for high school students in the career pathway to build some 20 sheds for low income families in the area.

“Grant funding provided the impetus to develop a program that will allow us to work side-by-side with the next generation of talented and skilled craftspeople, while also fulfilling an important community need. We’re grateful and excited for this opportunity, and look forward to continued collaboration with the Waterloo Career Center and Waterloo Schools,” said Katy Susong, Cardinal Construction president.

The MBI-WORKS Endowment was created to offer resources to complement career education and workforce recruitment into the Iowa commercial construction industry. In total, the MBI Board of Directors have committed $5 million toward the establishment of MBI-WORKS Endowment. Waterloo Schools is the only school district in Iowa receiving a grant from the fund.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0