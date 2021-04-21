Waterloo Career Center marketing class creating career services and clothing program for students

WATERLOO — Waterloo Career Center students are gaining experience and earning college credit now for future job possibilities.
But a marketing class at the center wants to help students succeed when it comes to current employment opportunities and their post-high school pursuits.
The group of eight juniors and seniors is planning to launch services at the career center this spring to provide assistance with job searches, resume and interview preparation, and professional clothing. They started working on the plan in February and a grand opening is slated for May 3.
“This is our final project for the class, but we got the idea from Hawkeye Community College — as they have both the (clothes) closet and the services center,” said junior Dylan Peverill.
A kiosk will be set up on the center’s first floor near the main staircase for the Career Services Corner. Computers will be available with links to job boards as well as resume and cover letter tips. Printers and paper will make it possible to get a physical version of those documents at no cost for students.
On the center’s second floor next to a business classroom will be another service, Dress for Success. It will feature a wardrobe of professional clothing available for students’ interviews and jobs. Those items will be free to students, too.
A clothing drive kicked off last week at the career center and will continue through May 27.
“We are looking for donations of any professional clothing,” said Jill Schares, marketing management instructor. The men’s and women’s business attire as well as shoes, jewelry, ties, belts, socks and tights are being accepted through a donation bin outside of the center at 1348 Katoski Drive. Clothing can be new or used in good condition.
The bin will be available during school hours from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. After the drive has ended, clothing will continue to be accepted, but donations will need to be brought into the building.
Because they are enrolled in a concurrent class, students are earning both high school and Hawkeye credit. As a result, Schares said, they technically have access to the similar career resources at the college. But this will serve as an extension of what Hawkeye offers its students with more of a focus on those who are 16-18 years old.
“The whole goal of the career center is to give kids a competitive advantage,” said senior Josh Scheel, noting this is another way to do that. The class will have posters in the building and at Waterloo’s high schools. Fliers will also be distributed around the community at places teenagers frequent.
The effort is being aided by Waterloo Community Schools providing technology, office furniture and space at the center. In addition, the district will fund needs from paper to decorative items for the two areas. Students in other programs are also helping with posters, videos, social media messaging and construction of the kiosk.