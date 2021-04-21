Waterloo Career Center marketing class creating career services and clothing program for students

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A clothing drive kicked off last week at the career center and will continue through May 27.

“We are looking for donations of any professional clothing,” said Jill Schares, marketing management instructor. The men’s and women’s business attire as well as shoes, jewelry, ties, belts, socks and tights are being accepted through a donation bin outside of the center at 1348 Katoski Drive. Clothing can be new or used in good condition.

The bin will be available during school hours from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. After the drive has ended, clothing will continue to be accepted, but donations will need to be brought into the building.

Because they are enrolled in a concurrent class, students are earning both high school and Hawkeye credit. As a result, Schares said, they technically have access to the similar career resources at the college. But this will serve as an extension of what Hawkeye offers its students with more of a focus on those who are 16-18 years old.

“The whole goal of the career center is to give kids a competitive advantage,” said senior Josh Scheel, noting this is another way to do that. The class will have posters in the building and at Waterloo’s high schools. Fliers will also be distributed around the community at places teenagers frequent.