WATERLOO — The Waterloo Career Center’s culinary and hospitality programs are hosting the “Best Soup in the Cedar Valley Competition” from 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

They are looking for local chefs to compete.

Chefs have the option to be reimbursed up to $50 for their ingredients if they provide a receipt.

Competing chefs will make a minimum of two gallons of soup on-site. As they cook, students will be able to view the chefs’ techniques and approaches, talk with participants and study their processes.

Once the cooking portion is completed, chefs can distribute information about employment opportunities and potential career paths to students. Businesses may also inquire about potential learning opportunities and employment for the summer.

Two industry professionals will judge the soup entries and ensure compliance with the rules and regulations. The winner of the competition will be announced at 10:30 a.m. and presented with a trophy.

All of the soup will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to staff and community members for an all-you-can-eat soup luncheon for $15 cash per person. This includes soup, crackers, a drink and cookies/bars.

If interested in participating or for further questions contact Tracey Hulme at (319) 404-8572 or Talia Nieman at (319) 215-9808.

