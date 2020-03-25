Waterloo Career Center donates medical supplies

WATERLOO—In an effort to support community healthcare needs during the COVID-19 crisis, the Waterloo Career Center nursing program donated medical supplies to UnityPoint Health including:
- Boxes of soft nitrile gloves
- Hand sanitizer
- Masks
- Surface disinfectant
- Shoe coverings
- Surgeon caps
- Oxygen mask apparatus
- Oxygen incentive spirometer
- Other smaller items (band-aids, medical tape, etc.)
Waterloo Career Center instructor Heather Beaufore helped pack the supplies.
