Waterloo Career Center donates medical supplies

Medical supplies used by the student in the nursing program at the Waterloo Career Center have been donated to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital due to the coronavirus threat.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF WATERLOO CAREER CENTER

WATERLOO—In an effort to support community healthcare needs during the COVID-19 crisis, the Waterloo Career Center nursing program donated medical supplies to UnityPoint Health including: 

  • Boxes of soft nitrile gloves
  • Hand sanitizer
  • Masks
  • Surface disinfectant
  • Shoe coverings
  • Surgeon caps
  • Oxygen mask apparatus
  • Oxygen incentive spirometer
  • Other smaller items (band-aids, medical tape, etc.)

Waterloo Career Center instructor Heather Beaufore helped pack the supplies.

