Waterloo Career Center could be expanded as Central Middle School is renovated

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Career Center could be expanded as part of the plans to fully remodel Central Middle School.

Meanwhile, Waterloo Community Schools is seeking a boost in budget authority of more than $1 million related to start-up costs for the center over the past four years.

The Board of Education Monday will consider authorizing an appearance before the state’s School Budget Review Committee to request the $1.19 million in modified supplemental aid. It is also expected to set a March 8 public hearing on the Central and career center work.

The board meets at 5 p.m. in the Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St. A face mask and social distancing will be required for those attending in person. To speak during the public comment portion, register with Pam Arndorfer at arndorferp@waterlooschools.org or (319) 433-1874 no later than 3 p.m. Monday.

Aside from a recent six-classroom renovation, the school is largely unchanged from when it opened in the mid-1970s. The north end contains the high school career center and has been completely renovated.