Waterloo Career Center could be expanded as Central Middle School is renovated

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Career Center could be expanded as part of the plans to fully remodel Central Middle School.
Meanwhile, Waterloo Community Schools is seeking a boost in budget authority of more than $1 million related to start-up costs for the center over the past four years.
The Board of Education Monday will consider authorizing an appearance before the state’s School Budget Review Committee to request the $1.19 million in modified supplemental aid. It is also expected to set a March 8 public hearing on the Central and career center work.
The board meets at 5 p.m. in the Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St. A face mask and social distancing will be required for those attending in person. To speak during the public comment portion, register with Pam Arndorfer at arndorferp@waterlooschools.org or (319) 433-1874 no later than 3 p.m. Monday.
Aside from a recent six-classroom renovation, the school is largely unchanged from when it opened in the mid-1970s. The north end contains the high school career center and has been completely renovated.
According to a board memo, the district’s facilities committee is proposing a new building on the site to temporarily house middle school students during 2022-23. After Central’s renovation is complete, it would open in August 2023 as an expansion to the Waterloo Career Center.
A $16 million remodeling project started in 2015-16 to create the career center. Currently, it contains 18 career and technical education programs with a goal of eventually growing to 30. If the district receives the requested modified supplemental aid, officials say it would help to stabilize the budget. The increased authority would be funded through the district’s cash reserve property tax levy.
On a related matter, the board will accept a $1 million grant from the state’s Career Academy Incentive Fund to support the career center.
In other business, the board will consider approving:
- A $664,404 literacy textbook and digital course material adoption for grades six to 11 called “My Perspectives English Language Arts” published by SAVVAS.
- A $34,065 2021-22 school resource officer agreement with the city of Evansdale for Bunger Middle and Poyner Elementary schools.
