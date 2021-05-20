Waterloo Career Center celebrates growth in work-based learning programs

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Career Center on Thursday celebrated sending students into the workforce this summer through registered apprenticeships.
A total of eight students will participate in the work-based learning opportunities, it was announced at the event. Five will be at John Deere and one each will be at DC Industries, Criterion Manufacturing and K&W Electric.
“Waterloo Schools is on an absolute mission to make sure we prepare our kids for life after high school,” said Superintendent Jane Lindaman. While “we can teach them and give them opportunities within these beautiful walls,” she said the employers are needed for the real-world experience.
She added that Waterloo Community Schools is “one of the first districts” to provide preschool through 12th-grade career development by offering students exposure to and awareness of the wide range of job fields available to them followed by planning and work-based experience.
Apprenticeships, provided in partnership with Hawkeye Community College, get students into workplaces learning on the job. Courses at the career center start building some of the skills they need.
“As you work on your content here, it provides you with the next step. That is the big draw of apprenticeships,” said Srdjan Golub, Hawkeye’s director of community education and workforce solutions.
“These are very high-demand, high-paying jobs,” he added. “You will end up with zero student debt, because those employers will usually sponsor you.” As a result, their class time in earning a degree or credential will be “part of the job.”
Todd Henderson, operations manager at John Deere Engine Works, praised the training being done at the center in 18 career pathways.
“We’ve come a long ways,” he said. “This is certainly a gem in the Cedar Valley. The excitement and the passion you see in students is just phenomenal.”
The company’s apprentices will be working full-time at John Deere this summer and then two hours in the morning each day starting next fall before heading to high school classes. Students learned about the opportunity while taking related classes at the career center.
“It all started with Intro to CNC Manufacturing,” said Saheed Pryce, a West High School junior. He and his classmates were told about the apprenticeships and encouraged to apply.
“I knew I wanted to continue what I was doing with John Deere,” he noted. “We’ll be learning a lot of different areas.” That ranges from operating a plasma cutter to programming various pieces of manufacturing equipment so they can carry out tasks.
Ben Stainbrook, also a West High School junior, was excited about the potential of the apprenticeship, too.
“I kind of wanted to go for an engineering job after high school, and this would just get my foot in the door,” he said.
“I want to stay in this field and see how far I get,” said Pryce, starting as a machinist and rising through the ranks. He hopes to play basketball in college and study engineering.