Waterloo Career Center celebrates growth in work-based learning programs

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Career Center on Thursday celebrated sending students into the workforce this summer through registered apprenticeships.

A total of eight students will participate in the work-based learning opportunities, it was announced at the event. Five will be at John Deere and one each will be at DC Industries, Criterion Manufacturing and K&W Electric.

“Waterloo Schools is on an absolute mission to make sure we prepare our kids for life after high school,” said Superintendent Jane Lindaman. While “we can teach them and give them opportunities within these beautiful walls,” she said the employers are needed for the real-world experience.

She added that Waterloo Community Schools is “one of the first districts” to provide preschool through 12th-grade career development by offering students exposure to and awareness of the wide range of job fields available to them followed by planning and work-based experience.

Apprenticeships, provided in partnership with Hawkeye Community College, get students into workplaces learning on the job. Courses at the career center start building some of the skills they need.