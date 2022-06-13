Waterloo board approves starting girls wrestling teams at East and West high schools

WATERLOO — Students in Waterloo Community Schools now have the option to join more sports teams after Monday's Board of Education meeting.

The board approved the formation of girls wrestling teams at East and West High Schools. Until now, girls were allowed to compete by joining the boys' teams.

Anthony Watson will be one of the head coaches. He’s currently the assistant wrestling coach at East. He says four girls are already signed up for next school year.

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union sanctioned girls wrestling in January. Their first sanctioned season will begin in the 2022-23 school year. There are currently 59 schools in Iowa with a girls team.

The team will follow the National Federation of State High School Associations' wrestling rules and guidelines. The season’s format, classification system, weight class, postseason and tournament details are still being finalized.

Middle school students will also have the chance to join a new sport now that both soccer and swim programs will be available to seventh and eighth graders. The board also gave approval to those new offerings.

Last fall, the district's four middle schools piloted a soccer program. Athletic directors and coaches saw a need for a fully formed program after more than 100 students participated.

High school soccer coach Mike Penning helped lead the program and saw kids who wouldn’t normally go out for sports play the game. Prior to the pilot, there were only club programs and travel teams that were outside of school available to district students.

The season will take place in October, with two weeks of practice and four jamboree dates.

Penning and District Athletics and Activities Director Dan Huff said there are some facility needs that must addressed in the future but say they’re “happy with where we’re at.”

Huff said sixth graders wouldn't be part of the teams because state associations don’t allow sixth graders to participate in junior high sports. However, there are extramural opportunities for them.

As for the new swim team, the season will be four weeks long, running from mid-February to mid-March.

