013019bp-weather-art-2

Blowing snow swirls across a farm field south of Waterloo Wednesday.

 BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER

WATERLOO -- Both the Waterloo and Cedar Falls community schools will be closed again Thursday due to the extreme cold temperatures.

Classes have been canceled all week in the two districts.

