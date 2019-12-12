WATERLOO — Waterloo Schools welcomed a new member to its board at the Monday night Board of Education meeting.
Stacie Mills unseated Rhonda McRina, who served on the board for one term. McRina received a service of dedication to education award from the board.
“I have grown tremendously,” she said. “You are an awesome board and the district should be blessed, and congratulations to Stacie. I look forward to working with her, and she knows I will be there for her in whatever capacity and she’ll do a great job.”
Mills was sworn in for her first term, and Lyle Schmitt began his ninth term on the board. Sue Flynn and Jesse Knight both were reinstalled after running unopposed.
Shanlee McNalley was elected board president and Flynn was named vice president.
At the Cedar Falls board meeting Nov. 25, longtime member Joyce Coil stepped down as board president.
“It’s really been my pleasure to serve on this board for the past 25 years. I am grateful for working with such an amazing team. You guys always know where to focus, and the focus has always been on the kids,” she said.
Jenny Leeper, the longest serving incumbent continuing on the board, and incumbents Susie Hines and Jeff Hassman were sworn in, both returning after one term on the board. Nate Gruber, a substitute teacher in the Cedar Falls and Waterloo school districts, joined the board as well.
The board then elected Hassman to serve as board president and Sasha Wohlpart as vice president.
Open houses
Cedar Falls Schools will host open houses for renovations at Orchard Hill and North Cedar elementary schools:
- Orchard Hill, 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday.
- North Cedar, 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Tours will be given and refreshments served.
“We really want to thank the community for making this possible and show off what we’ve got for facilities,” said Janelle Darst, director of communications.
