 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Courier is partnering with Community Bank & Trust who are sponsoring 1,375 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
top story

Waterloo after-school activities and athletic practices canceled

  • Updated
  • 0
Unfolding Futures Waterloo Schools logo vertical

WATERLOO — All after-school activities and athletic practices for Waterloo Community Schools are canceled Wednesday and Thursday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Here are 5 things to know about Davenport school closures, boundary and staff changes

Here are 5 things to know about Davenport school closures, boundary and staff changes

The Davenport school board's vote on Monday kicked-off the first phase the district's shift to a K-5, 6-8 grade configuration pathway, a key provision of its highly-anticipated long-range facilities plan. This plan will set the tone for Davenport schools over the next 10 to 20 years—here are five things to know as the district continues to move forward. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientists make breakthrough in destroying 'forever' chemicals in contaminated water

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News