WATERLOO — When a student at Irving Elementary School contracted a high fever during the school day last year, interim Principal Zach Zimmerman would normally have staff contact parents.
This time, staff didn’t know how to contact the child’s parents — much less converse with them if they could.
Eventually, a door-to-door search turned up the girl’s parents. But Zimmerman and Irving staff have been dealing with language and cultural barriers with their population of families from Burma for years without a good solution.
“Our staff is saying, ‘How do we help families from Burma?’” Zimmerman said.
As of Monday, he has a new program to help bridge those gaps.
The Waterloo School Board unanimously approved money toward a new partnership with the Ethnic Minorities of Burma Advocacy and Resource Center to put their Navigator program — which has seen success at two Des Moines public schools — into Irving Elementary beginning in November.
The school will pay $42,750 toward the $95,850 cost of the program, which will run through August 2019.
The money will go toward paying four staff members as well as programming like weekly after-school literacy classes, case management for families and interpretation for events like school conferences and registration.
Irving was chosen to pilot the program because it has the largest population of immigrants from Burma — between 32 to 58 students, district officials estimate. More than 200 students originally from Burma are in the district.
“We know if we started with Irving, we would be able to monitor that and learn some things and potentially expand it,” Superintendent Jane Lindaman said.
EMBARC staff members Mallory Petsche and Rachel Laldin presented the program at Monday’s meeting, noting if it went well the first year, they would be able to expand it to Waterloo’s other sizable immigrant populations, like families from Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Marshall Islands.
“I think it is so critical for us to be aware of our educationally disadvantaged immigrants,” said board member Rhonda McRina. “I’m looking forward to this model, to see how effective it is and to see how we can expand it to more immigrants.”
What could have been done with American EDUCATIONAL needs in this school district with that $42K+. And since when do our schools not REQUIRE addresses and ;phone numbers for it's students! Furthermore, How are these non English speaking students being educated in our children's classrooms - with our increased tax money footing their bill?? I can answer that with my own experience having had my own children used by the school to help the teachers get the "immigrant" and refugee students passing their classes. The teachers called it 'partnering." It was basically our kids doing the homework and tests for the non English speaking foreigners - which also had our own children's educations lagging FAR behind schedule. We are the most generous country - to the point of being fools and to our own demise, even sacrificing our own children for theirs and their families. Why does this all make sense to Americans again???
Save the ignorance and bigotry, Adolph, and then take a look back when your ancestors came and tell me how many were proficient in English when they arrived. If you're of German decent, take a gander of what our buddy, Benny Franklin, had to say about Germans not assimerlating. SEIG!
The school will pay $42.750? Or the taxpayers? And that only covers until Aug. of '19. Then what? More raised school taxes?
