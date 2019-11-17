WATERLOO — ACT scores declined for Waterloo Community Schools’ class of 2019.
Last spring’s East, West and Expo high school graduates who took the college entrance exam earned an average composite score of 20.2.
“That is down about 0.6 from last year,” said Stephanie Mohorne, the district’s associate superintendent for educational services. “I think it’s important to note that even though we lost a little ground this year, we didn’t lose as much ground as we gained last year.”
Waterloo Schools saw a 0.7 increase in the average score for its 2018 graduates when the same percentage of students took the test. Comparing the five years prior through past Courier stories, district scores alternated between going up and down each year. But since 2014, when graduates had an average composite score of 20, the trend is only a slight increase.
The number of students from the class of 2019 taking the test was 250, or 40% of graduates. Students can get a maximum of 36 on the test, which includes English, math, reading, and science sections.
Iowa City-based ACT testing service reported drops in the average score for 2019 graduates in Iowa and across the country, as well. The score dropped 0.2 to 21.6 in Iowa and 0.1 to 20.7 nationally. A total of 22,675 students from the class of 2019, or 67%, took the test in Iowa while 52% of last spring’s graduates took the ACT across the country.
ACT reported slight declines nationally in college readiness, based on benchmark scores in each of its tests. In Iowa, 29% of graduates taking the exam met all four benchmarks, compared to 30% in 2018 and 33% in 2015. The benchmark scores, which indicate possibilities of receiving a B or C in certain freshmen classes, are 18 on English composition, 22 on reading and math, and 23 on science.
Higher percentages of 2019 Iowa graduates achieved the benchmark and potential college readiness in the individual subjects. That came to 67% in English, 44% in math, 52% in reading, and 44% in science. Those meeting three or four college readiness benchmarks totaled 44% of 2019 graduates compared to 45% and 48% in 2018 and 2015, respectively.
Mohorne noted a Waterloo Schools’ committee currently reviewing literacy curriculum for adoption will be measuring its rigor, as recommended by ACT to help improve students’ college readiness.
“What I’m looking at overall is we really have to tighten up our English and reading” instruction, she added. These are the district’s “most significant need areas” and efforts are already underway to provide more staff professional development in the subjects. That is being done “specifically on literacy for all of our leaders – not just on our (literacy) coaches but our principals, assistant principals and lead teachers, as well.”
