WATCH NOW: Well-wishers parade past graduating Valley Lutheran seniors

CEDAR FALLS — After weeks away from Valley Lutheran High School, graduating seniors were back on campus Saturday getting congratulations from well-wishers — at a safe distance.

The 11 seniors, wearing purple caps and gowns meant for a commencement ceremony, spread out along Rownd Street in front of the school with personalized yard signs stuck in the ground between them.

A parade of honking cars, led by Cedar Falls police and fire vehicles, drove by after starting at nearby Immanuel Lutheran Church. Some tossed candy or other tokens to the students sealed in plastic bags. Many in the vehicles shouted out as they passed the line of seniors.

Although every student was standing about 10 feet apart, senior Ellie Van Nice appreciated being in the same place with all of them again.

“It’s been a long time,” she said. “We have class on Zoom (video conferencing), but it’s amazing to see everyone in person. Because I’ve missed them so much.”

The shutdown of school during the coronavirus pandemic has wiped out everything from classes in the same room to spring sports. But Saturday’s event stood in for the rituals that normally mark the end of students’ final year in high school.