WATCH NOW: Well-wishers parade past graduating Valley Lutheran seniors

CEDAR FALLS — After weeks away from Valley Lutheran High School, graduating seniors were back on campus Saturday getting congratulations from well-wishers — at a safe distance.
The 11 seniors, wearing purple caps and gowns meant for a commencement ceremony, spread out along Rownd Street in front of the school with personalized yard signs stuck in the ground between them.
A parade of honking cars, led by Cedar Falls police and fire vehicles, drove by after starting at nearby Immanuel Lutheran Church. Some tossed candy or other tokens to the students sealed in plastic bags. Many in the vehicles shouted out as they passed the line of seniors.
Although every student was standing about 10 feet apart, senior Ellie Van Nice appreciated being in the same place with all of them again.
“It’s been a long time,” she said. “We have class on Zoom (video conferencing), but it’s amazing to see everyone in person. Because I’ve missed them so much.”
The shutdown of school during the coronavirus pandemic has wiped out everything from classes in the same room to spring sports. But Saturday’s event stood in for the rituals that normally mark the end of students’ final year in high school.
“Hopefully,” said Brian L’Heureux, Valley Lutheran’s head of schools, the parade will serve “to gain a memory for them since they’ve lost the last quarter of their senior year. We bought each of them a yard sign with their picture and their graduating class of 2020.
“Normally, we have a graduation march with our seniors,” he said, where they walk through student-lined hallways wearing graduation caps and gowns shortly before commencement. “There’s a lot of things that they’re missing that graduating students before them got to experience, and it’s been tough on them. ... This event, it’s just to give a little boost to them.”
The students are in the final stretch of their senior year, but not quite finished. They’ll be back to the remote classroom during the coming week, which will include tests for Advanced Placement courses.
After the 15-minute parade, senior Bryce DeWolf said it was an interesting experience.
“I didn’t know what to expect,” he noted. “It’s nice to see so many people come to see us and bring us gifts they made for us.”
Van Nice added, “It’s just amazing to see how Valley’s a family and people come out to support us for our graduation.”
Photos: Coronavirus threat impacts the Cedar Valley
042220ho-toledo-testing-2
042220ho-toledo-testing-1
042220bp-tyson-closing
042020jr-covid-testing-3
042020jr-covid-testing-1
042020bp-tysons-protestors
041620jr-tyson-2
041620jr-tyson-1
041620jr-tyson-3
041620jr-tyson-4
041620jr-allen-tent-6
041620jr-allen-tent-4
041620jr-allen-tent-5
041620jr-allen-tent-3
041620jr-allen-tent-7
041620jr-allen-tent-2
041620jr-allen-tent-1
041620jr-allen-tent-8
041620jr-allen-tent-9
041020jr-sulky-shields-8
Jerald Skulky Co.
Erik Lee
041020jr-sulky-shields-6
041020jr-sulky-shields-7
041020jr-sulky-shields-5
041020jr-sulky-shields-3
041020jr-sulky-shields-4
041020jr-sulky-shields-2
041020jr-sulky-shields-1
040920jr-mh-covid-1
040920jr-mh-covid-2
040920jr-cv-strong-1
040920jr-cv-strong-2
040920jr-cv-strong-3
Black Hawk County Jail
010820ho-qc-plastics-face-shields
John Deere face shield assembly
040620jr-lillies-5
040620jr-lillies-6
040620jr-lillies-3
040620jr-lillies-4
040620jr-lillies-1
040620jr-lillies-2
040720jr-dairy-9
040720jr-dairy-10
040720jr-dairy-6
040720jr-dairy-7
040720jr-dairy-8
040720jr-dairy-5
040720jr-dairy-4
040720jr-dairy-2
040720jr-dairy-3
040720jr-dairy-1
040720ho-911-dispatchers
040120ho-courier-staff-meeting
Junior League Supply Drop
virus-palm.sunday
040520ho-coronavirus-map
sires-joel
Ryan McGeough
Martin Culpepper MIT 1
Martin Culpepper MIT 2
warren st.john and staebell .jpg
warren pohl.jpg
040320bp-neia-food-bank
reynolds-040220
040220bp-wild-art-walk
040120jr-paramedic-precautions-2
040120jr-paramedic-precautions-3
040120jr-paramedic-precautions-4
040120jr-paramedic-precautions-1
033120ho-eric-donat
032920ho-laura-adams
032920ho-tucker-cassidy
Swinton Family
032720bp-ymca-child-care
032720bp-gmt-3
032720bp-steamboat-carryout-1
032720bp-steamboat-carryout-2
032720bp-gmt-2
032720bp-gmt-4
032720bp-gmt-1
032920aw-bethany-service-1
032920aw-bethany-service-3
032920aw-bethany-service-2
032920aw-bethany-service-5
032920aw-bethany-service-4
032620ho-unitypoint-covid-tent-1
032620ho-unitypoint-covid-tent-2
032720hoMercyOnePPEAssessment
032720hoMercyOne1.jpg
032720ho-MerccyOnePPE Assessment2
032720bp-hudson-teacher-staff-parade-2
032720bp-hudson-teacher-staff-parade-1
032720ar-bhc-eoc
032720ar-bhc-eoc-2
032620bp-waterloo-regional-airport
032620bp-EOC-Covid-19-1
032620bp-EOC-Covid-19-3
032620bp-EOC-Covid-19-2
032620bp-techworks-3D-masks-2
032620bp-techworks-3D-masks-1
032420bp-truckers-coronavirus-2
032420bp-university-ave-work.jpg
032420bp-truckers-coronavirus-3
032420bp-truckers-coronavirus-1
032520bp-wild-art-covid
032420nn-walmart-shoppers
032320jr-roc-fitness-10
032320jr-roc-fitness-8
032320bp-wloo-schools-meals-2
032320bp-wloo-schools-meals-1
032320bp-wloo-schools-meals-3
031920bp-food-bank-1
031920bp-food-bank-3
031920bp-food-bank-2
031920bp-denherder-curbside
031820bp-EOC-Covid-19-1
031820bp-meals-on-wheels-2
031820bp-meals-on-wheels-3
031820bp-meals-on-wheels-1
COVID-19 morning briefing March 18, 2020
031720kw-coronavirus-restaurant-closed-01
031720kw-coronavirus-restaurant-closed-02
031720kw-coronavirus-restaurant-closed-03
031720kw-coronavirus-restaurant-closed-04
031720kw-coronavirus-restaurant-closed-05
031720kw-coronavirus-restaurant-closed-06
031720bp-EOC-Covid-19-2
031720bp-EOC-Covid-19-1
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.