WATCH NOW: Waverly-Shell Rock Schools seeking input on options to renovate or replace elementaries

The other three options “have some kind of new build,” she said.

Building two new schools with capacities of 400-450 each would move all students to Waverly. Peterson said the schools would be sited on 14-15 acre properties, likely at the east and west ends of town. The option has an estimated cost $38.2-$43 million.

Another option would maintain one existing school and replace the others with a single new building in Waverly for 600-650 students. Under this scenario, Peterson said Shell Rock would probably keep its school, which has a strong connection to the city and is the largest facility now. The option has an estimated cost of $31.9-$36.1 million.

“It’s really contingent on filling Shell Rock (Elementary School),” said Peterson, either through a larger attendance area or by placing one grade district-wide in the building. She suggested fourth graders as a possibility.

The new building could be designed as a “school within a school” with 300 students housed at each end of the building. A large gym and other shared resources would be located at the center. It would be built on a 16-17 acre site.