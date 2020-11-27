WATCH NOW: Waverly-Shell Rock Schools seeking input on options to renovate or replace elementaries

WAVERLY — A task force looking at facility needs in Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools is seeking input on four options to renovate or replace its aging elementary buildings.
District administrators and staff from Waterloo-based Invision Architecture discussed the options earlier this week during a virtual information session. Officials are seeking community input on the possible improvements plus other upgrades at the high school.
The four elementary schools and the high school all have portions that – at close to 70 years old – are nearing the end of their usable lifespan without significant investments, according to the district. Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School opened in the fall of 2011. The 20-member task force began looking at facility needs during the summer.
A bond issue referendum may be put before voters in March to fund the plan that is eventually chosen by the Board of Education. General obligation bonds would be repaid with property tax revenues.
“No option has been selected, so we’re really using this to get that feedback,” said Laura Peterson, an architect with Invision.
“The first option is to keep all four elementary schools and then do major renovations of them,” she explained. The plan would include additions at the three Waverly schools but not Shell Rock Elementary, which is the largest of the buildings. This is expected to cost $24.5-$29.4 million.
Peterson noted that keeping four buildings means the existing inefficiencies where certain staff shuffle between schools would remain. With capacities estimated by the architectural firm ranging from about 125 to 230 students, all of the district’s elementary schools are small. And all but Shell Rock Elementary are over capacity with current student enrollment.
Southeast Elementary is the smallest school with an enrollment of 154 and a capacity of 124 students, which is 24% over. West Cedar Elementary has an enrollment of 228 while Carey Elementary has 236 students. Both have a capacity of 161 students, which are respectively 42% and 47% over.
Shell Rock Elementary has 164 students and a capacity of 231, which is 29% under. All four schools are on properties with limited space to expand.
With the elementary schools, which serve kindergarten through fourth grade, “what we see is that we’re about 105 students over capacity,” said Brad Leeper, a principle architect with Invision. Total elementary school population is currently 782 students.
Between 2007 and 2014, the elementary schools saw 21% growth in enrollment. Population over the past two decades in the district’s cities has grown 4% for Waverly and declined 1.7% for Shell Rock.
Assuming the number of students served in the district continue to increase in coming years, Peterson noted, “you wouldn’t be able to accommodate much future growth in this option.”
The other three options “have some kind of new build,” she said.
Building two new schools with capacities of 400-450 each would move all students to Waverly. Peterson said the schools would be sited on 14-15 acre properties, likely at the east and west ends of town. The option has an estimated cost $38.2-$43 million.
Another option would maintain one existing school and replace the others with a single new building in Waverly for 600-650 students. Under this scenario, Peterson said Shell Rock would probably keep its school, which has a strong connection to the city and is the largest facility now. The option has an estimated cost of $31.9-$36.1 million.
“It’s really contingent on filling Shell Rock (Elementary School),” said Peterson, either through a larger attendance area or by placing one grade district-wide in the building. She suggested fourth graders as a possibility.
The new building could be designed as a “school within a school” with 300 students housed at each end of the building. A large gym and other shared resources would be located at the center. It would be built on a 16-17 acre site.
A final option presented during the session would be to replace all the buildings with a single elementary school for 800-900 students on the west end of Waverly. It would have a similar school within a school design and be built on 18-20 acres. The estimated cost would be $34.4-$40 million.
“It’s the most efficient use of construction dollars,” said Peterson of the option.
Leeper noted that there have been a number of building improvements at Waverly-Shell Rock High School over the years.
Athletic space is “almost double” what is typical for a school of its size, he said. Career and technical education space, likewise, is “large and generous.”
“We do believe that the classrooms are pretty tight at the high school and we need more academic space,” said Leeper. Significant renovations to the school’s classroom spaces would cost an estimated $4.5-$9 million. There is also a need for improvements to the heating and ventilating, plumbing and electrical systems plus renovations of the lockers rooms, all of which is expected to cost $7.82-$12.9 million.
Superintendent Ed Klamfoth said the property tax impact will vary depending on the option chosen by the board. He noted, though, that the district expects to retire the bonds issued for the middle school construction early, in 2023 instead of 2029. It could at least limit any increase if the district is able to move right from that bond in 2023 to a new one that would fund these projects.
A recording of the presentation is available online at wsrfacilities.org along with other information related to the district’s facility needs. Residents can also take a survey at the website.
