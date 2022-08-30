WATCH NOW: Waterloo's Lowell School holds first day of pre-K

WATERLOO — Teachers welcomed students with backpacks almost as big as they were on the first day of pre-kindergarten classes Monday at Lowell Elementary School, 1707 Williston St.

Four-year-old Joshua Smith attended Elk Run Heights preschool last year. His mother, Alicia, said she’s excited about the new addition at Lowell.

“The building was run down,” Smith said of the Elk Run program. “There was no air conditioning.”

Elk Run closed its doors in the spring, and all the children who attended there will now go to Lowell. The new Lowell Elementary School opened Jan. 6 following an 18-month construction process. The original Lowell Elementary, parts of which were nearly 90 years old, was closed after a portion of the roof collapsed in February 2019.

It was rebuilt as part of a $22 million reconstruction, and the 12-classroom, 19,000 square feet preschool wing opened to students Monday.

Lowell’s preschool is now fully climate controlled and has state-of-the-art technology, according to the pre-K administrator Charletta Sudduth.

“Simple things make instructing easier,” Sudduth said. “Early education is the foundation for later in the school system.”

Those simple things include interactive whiteboards, lanyards with microphones for teachers, microphones for children with soft voices and bathrooms in every classroom.

Sudduth said the children will learn through a “creative,” play-based curriculum that includes guided play and hands-on interaction. The curriculum includes “scaffolding questions,” simple questions that build up answers to teach children new words and phrases.

New words and phrases are what Joshua Smith and Emilee Biretz, both age 4, are most excited to learn. Emilee also is excited to learn how to read and write.

Josh and Emilee are just two of the 165 kids in Lowell’s pre-K class. There are 12 classrooms and 14 teachers. Each class has about 16 kids.

One of the classrooms is reserved for high school students who take early childhood development classes at the Waterloo Career Center.

Classes also will provide individualized education plans for children with an identified disability. Special education teacher Diane Bonnette said this, as well as the inclusion of Head Start, will address children’s needs at an individual level.

Lowell pre-K is keeping the motto used at Elk Run — “a great place to bee.” Sudduth said her philosophy is to allow bumblebees to fly.

“Anatomically, bumblebees are not supposed to fly because of the weight of their bodies,” Sudduth said. “I make the analogy that some children society says will not be able to fly due to poverty, trauma, gun violence and single-parent homes. However, they can, and it is up to us to make sure that they do.”