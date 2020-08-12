WATCH NOW: Waterloo's back-to-school message: It's no longer voluntary

“Truancy laws are in effect,” explained Lindaman. “That was in the governor’s proclamation.”

Despite improvements in online offerings compared to the voluntary lessons provided to students during the spring, she noted that in-person learning is the preferred approach to engage and educate students in the most effective way.

“Virtual education is as good as it can be, but it’s not as good as in-person,” she said.

For those physically attending school this fall, the district has taken steps to socially distance students or require provided masks at all grade levels.

Among the ways that will be done is by limiting contacts as feasible in school common areas – such as by staggering when individual classes are in those areas.

Waterloo Schools will also stagger the return of elementary and middle school students, who will be in school five days per week, as they acclimate to new school routines. The schedule will be:

Kindergarten, first and sixth grades return on Aug. 24.

Preschool, second, third and seventh grades return on Aug. 27.

Fourth, fifth and eighth grades return on Aug. 31.

In-person education will be the only option for preschool students.