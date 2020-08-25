WATCH NOW: Waterloo superintendent gets 2.5% raise as school board suspends performance plan

In June, the board evaluated Lindaman using the Iowa Standards for School Leaders, which involve seven measurements.

“I think she exceeded all but one,” said McNally.

“She had a great review, and that’s why she got a raise.”

But the board usually also uses the pay for performance initiative to determine how much of a potential $20,000 raise Lindaman should receive. It was created to help Waterloo Schools’ pay for its top administrator become more competitive with other large Iowa districts.

“It’s a large amount of money,” board member Lyle Schmitt said of Lindaman’s salary. “But, historically, it’s been below (other districts) because she came in as an inexperienced superintendent.” He noted, as she starts her seventh year, that is no longer the case.

Among the performance measures that couldn’t be used are test results such as the Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress, which wasn’t given this spring, and the ACT college entrance exam, which fewer graduating seniors may have completed. At the other end of the spectrum for those metrics, even the percentage of students participating in extracurricular activities may have been skewed by the school closure.