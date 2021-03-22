WATCH NOW: Waterloo Schools would see tax collections rise by 1.3% under 2021-22 budget proposal

WATERLOO — Property tax collections would rise “a minor percentage” in the 2021-22 budget as Waterloo Community Schools’ officials propose maintaining the same tax rate for a third year.
Michael Coughlin, chief financial officer, told the Board of Education Monday that the district would collect $40.41 million in taxes. That is $524,654 more than in the current year, a 1.32% increase.
“It goes up a minor percentage,” he said, as the tax rate remains just under $14.21 per $1,000 of taxable value.
The board set an April 12 public hearing on its $214.76 million budget estimate and tax rate for the fiscal year starting July 1. Final approval of the document is also expected at that meeting. The budget is set at $201.14 million for the current year.
Much of a public school district’s budget is set through a state formula. Coughlin noted that for a variety of reasons the district’s tax rate “could’ve gone up 75 cents” under the formula.
However, “the recommendation from the finance committee was not to raise it,” he said. “We have reserves in our regular budget, we’re getting more federal stimulus,” for COVID-19 relief. As a result, “we’re keeping the rate at the same place it was for the last two years.”
Despite that, state-level adjustments to the “rollback” – or the percentage of total value used to calculate the tax bill – for some classes of property will impact what their owners pay on the district portion of the tax bill. That is true for district homeowners.
“Because of the higher rollback, it went from $783 to $801 for the same $100,000 value,” said Coughlin. That $18 increase assumes no change in Black Hawk County’s assessed value from the current year.
For other $100,000 properties with no change in assessed value,
Based on the same $100,000 value and no change in the assessment, multi-residential property owners would pay $959, $53 less; agricultural property owners would pay $1,193, $36 more; commercial and industrial property owners would pay $1,278, the same amount.
“It just was not a time at all to raise our portion of the tax rate,” said board member Sue Flynn, a member of the finance committee. She noted that she is “very proud that we’ve done that” for multiple years.
In a related matter, the board approved the state’s 101% budget guarantee after its enrollment declined in the fall. This will allows the district to maintain 1% growth in its regular program district cost, which comes to $547,000.